FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
2h

Note always synthetic progestins are used. Bioidentical progesterone should be used as it has a completely different safety profile, but no money to be made from bioidentical hormones for big Pharma. So, to hell with all the young women and the older women!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

When will we stop trying to improve on mother nature by selling profitable, proprietary prescription drugs that interfere with normal biochemistry of the human body?

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