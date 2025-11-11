FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Peter W Allen
Nicolas, in my small town in NH< folks are dying from sudden cardiac (aorta valve no working) kidney issues, lymphoma cancers, suddenly and with death the result in short time at an alarming rate.

In my parish, the number of deaths in 2025 more than doubled this year when we celebrated All Souls day and the Day of Rememberance. We put the names on a scroll near the altar, it was 5feet long. No explanation by anyone, but we all know. It is still taboo to say the clot shot.

The fact that these shots are still on the market is nothing less than genocide. PLEASE write to your representatives today and demand that they be withdrawn. I’m in Georgia, where our senators Warnock and Ossof have accepted millions from Big Pharma, and run to its defense at the first hint of criticism. In my opinion, they both have blood on their hands.

