BREAKING: 85-Million-Person Study Finds Increased Risks of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Arrhythmia Following COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 mRNA and viral vector injections linked to stroke (+240%), heart attack (+286%), coronary artery disease (+244%), and arrhythmia (+199%) in large-scale analysis.
The study titled, COVID-19 Vaccination and Cardiovascular Events: A Systematic Review and Bayesian Multivariate Meta-Analysis of Preventive Benefits and Risks, was just published in the International Journal of Preventative Medicine:
This comprehensive Bayesian multivariate meta-analysis included 15 studies, with 11 controlled observational studies forming the basis of the primary analysis. In total, the analysis evaluated over 85 million individuals, including nearly 46 million vaccinated individuals (with first, second, or third doses) and nearly 40 million unvaccinated or control participants. Vaccines studied included BNT162b2 (Pfizer), mRNA-1273 (Moderna), and ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca), spanning multiple countries across Asia, Europe, and North America. Moderna (mRNA‑1273) was not prominently featured in the primary risk estimates due to limited availability of controlled studies specifically isolating its cardiovascular effects. As a result, the main metrics focus on outcomes associated with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and dose-specific pooled data.
Here’s what they found:
Increased Risks Following COVID-19 Vaccination
(Compared to unvaccinated/control group)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Overall: OR 1.70 (95% CrI: 1.11–2.57) → 70% increased risk
BNT162b2 (Pfizer): OR 1.64 (95% CrI: 1.06–2.55) → 64% increased risk
Second dose (all vaccines): OR 3.44 (95% CrI: 1.99–5.98) → 244% increased risk
Myocardial Infarction (MI)
Second dose (all vaccines): OR 3.86 (95% CrI: 2.28–6.60) → 286% increased risk
BNT162b2 (Pfizer): OR 1.87 (95% CrI: 1.22–2.89) → 87% increased risk
Second dose of BNT162b2: OR 3.84 (95% CrI: 2.21–6.66) → 284% increased risk
Stroke
BNT162b2 (Pfizer): OR 2.09 (95% CrI: 1.36–3.21) → 109% increased risk
First dose of BNT162b2: OR 3.69 (95% CrI: 2.13–6.37) → 269% increased risk
First dose (any vaccine): OR 3.40 (95% CrI: 1.98–5.86) → 240% increased risk
Arrhythmia
First dose (any vaccine): OR 2.99 (95% CrI: 1.20–7.44) → 199% increased risk
ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca): OR 8.11 95% CrI: 3.67–17.99) → 711% increased risk
First dose of ChAdOx1: OR 4.89 (95% CrI: 1.21–19.38) → 389% increased risk
This large-scale analysis of over 85 million individuals shows that COVID-19 vaccines are associated with significantly increased risks of stroke, heart attack, coronary artery disease, and arrhythmia. Pfizer’s mRNA injections (BNT162b2) were specifically linked to substantial increases in stroke, myocardial infarction, and coronary artery disease—particularly following the first and second doses. Arrhythmia risk was elevated following the first dose of any vaccine, with the strongest signal observed after AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1.
As each day passes, a new study is published that reveals the serious harms of the COVID-19 genetic countermeasures. They must be removed from global markets immediately.
