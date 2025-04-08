By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, COVID-19 Vaccination and Cardiovascular Events: A Systematic Review and Bayesian Multivariate Meta-Analysis of Preventive Benefits and Risks, was just published in the International Journal of Preventative Medicine:

This comprehensive Bayesian multivariate meta-analysis included 15 studies, with 11 controlled observational studies forming the basis of the primary analysis. In total, the analysis evaluated over 85 million individuals, including nearly 46 million vaccinated individuals (with first, second, or third doses) and nearly 40 million unvaccinated or control participants. Vaccines studied included BNT162b2 (Pfizer), mRNA-1273 (Moderna), and ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca), spanning multiple countries across Asia, Europe, and North America. Moderna (mRNA‑1273) was not prominently featured in the primary risk estimates due to limited availability of controlled studies specifically isolating its cardiovascular effects. As a result, the main metrics focus on outcomes associated with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and dose-specific pooled data.

Here’s what they found:

Increased Risks Following COVID-19 Vaccination

(Compared to unvaccinated/control group)

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Overall : OR 1.70 ( 95% CrI: 1.11–2.57 ) → 70% increased risk

BNT162b2 (Pfizer) : OR 1.64 ( 95% CrI: 1.06–2.55 ) → 64% increased risk

Second dose (all vaccines): OR 3.44 (95% CrI: 1.99–5.98) → 244% increased risk

Myocardial Infarction (MI)

Second dose (all vaccines): OR 3.86 (95% CrI: 2.28–6.60 ) → 286% increased risk

BNT162b2 (Pfizer) : OR 1.87 ( 95% CrI: 1.22–2.89 ) → 87% increased risk

Second dose of BNT162b2: OR 3.84 (95% CrI: 2.21–6.66) → 284% increased risk

Stroke

BNT162b2 (Pfizer) : OR 2.09 ( 95% CrI: 1.36–3.21 ) → 109% increased risk

First dose of BNT162b2 : OR 3.69 ( 95% CrI: 2.13–6.37 ) → 269% increased risk

First dose (any vaccine): OR 3.40 (95% CrI: 1.98–5.86) → 240% increased risk

Arrhythmia

First dose (any vaccine) : OR 2.99 ( 95% CrI: 1.20–7.44 ) → 199% increased risk

ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca): OR 8.11 95% CrI: 3.67–17.99 ) → 711% increased risk

First dose of ChAdOx1: OR 4.89 (95% CrI: 1.21–19.38) → 389% increased risk

This large-scale analysis of over 85 million individuals shows that COVID-19 vaccines are associated with significantly increased risks of stroke, heart attack, coronary artery disease, and arrhythmia. Pfizer’s mRNA injections (BNT162b2) were specifically linked to substantial increases in stroke, myocardial infarction, and coronary artery disease—particularly following the first and second doses. Arrhythmia risk was elevated following the first dose of any vaccine, with the strongest signal observed after AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1.

As each day passes, a new study is published that reveals the serious harms of the COVID-19 genetic countermeasures. They must be removed from global markets immediately.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

