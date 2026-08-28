FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
1h

What’s most amazing is that they actually had the ethical fortitude to terminate the trials versus just thrusting it onto the population like usual.

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Elaine's avatar
Elaine
1h

But, our great FDA and CDC approved more mRNA jabs by Moderna for the flu and telling the public to make sure they and their children get the mRNA Covid Boosters starting this fall! Who are these people approving these kill shots@HHS? Hmmmm @SecKennedy? Stop the Shots!!

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