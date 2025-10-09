by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

During the summer, mass culling of poultry for H5N1 bird flu came to a complete halt after over 44 million birds were recklessly exterminated from January to May 2025:

Earlier this year, we relentlessly exposed the catastrophic consequences of mass culling for H5N1 bird flu:

All of this has contributed to the “Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation”: With H5N1 widespread in migratory waterfowl, farms continue to face reinfection despite repeated culling. Thus, chickens never develop herd immunity leading to a never-ending cycle of food supply chain disruption and chicken-to-human transmission.

Now, mass culling for bird flu is back on the menu.

Since September, over 4 million birds have been culled over single pooled PCR H5N1 “detections” on farms.

The birds are culled using barbaric methods such as ventilation shutdown and foam suffocation, as shown in the McCullough Foundation production, Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering:

At the current trajectory, it’s expected that mass culling will continue to ramp up as we head toward the winter months. This will result in a destabilized food supply chain, skyrocketing egg prices, chicken-to-human transmission, and prolonging of the crisis.

This also opens a window of opportunity for the vaccine cartel to roll out their long-awaited leaky bird flu vaccines.

Last March, RFK Jr. said, “Most of our scientists are against the culling operation.”

If that’s true, now is the time for HHS to intervene as mass culling operations resume and fear mongering campaigns initiate.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

