VICTORY: Egg Prices Recover as Mass Culling Declines Under Pressure
Backed by science, advocacy, and frontline action, our efforts helped shift catastrophic policies driving food inflation and unnecessary animal loss.
Earlier this year, we relentlessly exposed the catastrophic consequences of mass culling for H5N1 bird flu:
The failed biosecurity strategy has driven egg prices to a 45-year high while wasting billions in taxpayer funds on indemnity payments.
Here are four key reasons why mass culling for H5N1 must end immediately:
Mass Culling Has Failed
Despite killing 41.4 million birds in Dec 2024–Jan 2025 alone, H5N1 continues to spread among poultry. This strategy is not working.
Mass Culling Causes Egg Prices to Skyrocket
The monthly average price of a dozen large Grade A eggs hit a 45-year high in January 2025, making food less affordable for millions.
Mass Culling Results in Chicken-to-Human Transmission
A study by Garg et al. found that 100% of poultry-linked human H5N1 cases were traced back to reckless mass depopulation efforts.
Mass Culling is Not Necessary
Three studies confirm that a substantial number of chickens survive H5N1 infection and develop natural immunity, helping limit future spread.
Mass Depopulated Poultry Farms Remain Non-Operational for ~4 Months After H5N1 Pooled PCR Detections·
A farm can be out of operation for several months following a mass cull. Cleaning and virus elimination is labor-intensive, and the required waiting period and testing add weeks. For example, during the large 2014–2015 HPAI outbreak, commercial farms took about 111 days on average from the date HPAI was confirmed to the point they were cleared to restock. That is roughly 3.5 to 4 months of downtime, which can deliver significant blows to the food supply chain.
All of this has contributed to what I call the “Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation”: With H5N1 widespread in migratory waterfowl, farms will continue to face reinfection despite repeated culling. Thus, chickens will never develop herd immunity leading to a never-ending cycle of food supply chain disruption and chicken-to-human transmission.
Amid government inaction, The Wellness Company stepped up to safeguard America’s food supply, support our farmers, and offer real alternatives to mass culling—donating emergency medications free of charge to frontline farm workers in March.
We even proposed an solid approach to end mass culling: Advanced surface-air purification system using Energized Hydrogen Peroxide with iodine-based nasal/oral prophylaxis for workers could replace USDA’s costly, ineffective H5N1 containment strategy:
These efforts likely contributed to a significant reduction in mass culling since March 2025—reflected in RFK Jr.’s statement:"Most of our scientists are against the [H5N1 bird flu] culling operation."
RFK Jr. - "Most of our scientists are against the [H5N1 bird flu] culling operation."
As mass culling has declined, egg prices have significantly recovered—making food more affordable for millions and sparing countless healthy chickens from unnecessary slaughter:
We proudly claim victory in helping to break the Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation—restoring affordable egg prices, sparing millions of healthy chickens, and proving there are real alternatives. Through relentless advocacy and science-based solutions, we helped shift the response to H5N1. But the fight isn’t over—mass culling remains in the USDA’s playbook. We must keep pushing to permanently end this reckless, failed strategy.
