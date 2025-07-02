By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Earlier this year, we relentlessly exposed the catastrophic consequences of mass culling for H5N1 bird flu:

All of this has contributed to what I call the “Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation”: With H5N1 widespread in migratory waterfowl, farms will continue to face reinfection despite repeated culling. Thus, chickens will never develop herd immunity leading to a never-ending cycle of food supply chain disruption and chicken-to-human transmission.

Amid government inaction, The Wellness Company stepped up to safeguard America’s food supply, support our farmers, and offer real alternatives to mass culling—donating emergency medications free of charge to frontline farm workers in March.

We even proposed an solid approach to end mass culling: Advanced surface-air purification system using Energized Hydrogen Peroxide with iodine-based nasal/oral prophylaxis for workers could replace USDA’s costly, ineffective H5N1 containment strategy:

These efforts likely contributed to a significant reduction in mass culling since March 2025—reflected in RFK Jr.’s statement:"Most of our scientists are against the [H5N1 bird flu] culling operation."

As mass culling has declined, egg prices have significantly recovered—making food more affordable for millions and sparing countless healthy chickens from unnecessary slaughter:

We proudly claim victory in helping to break the Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation—restoring affordable egg prices, sparing millions of healthy chickens, and proving there are real alternatives. Through relentless advocacy and science-based solutions, we helped shift the response to H5N1. But the fight isn’t over—mass culling remains in the USDA’s playbook. We must keep pushing to permanently end this reckless, failed strategy.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

