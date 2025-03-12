RFK Jr. - "Most of our scientists are against the [H5N1 bird flu] culling operation."

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently went on ‘Hannity’ and stated the following:

Most of our scientists are against the [H5N1 bird flu] culling operation. They think that we should be testing therapeutics on those flocks. They should isolate them. You should let the disease go through them and identify the birds that survive, which are the birds that probably have a genetic, genetic inclination for immunity. And those should be the birds that we breed, like the wild population. Right. Right now, the White House strategy is to repopulate those farms that have been depopulated. We've killed 166 million chickens. That's why we have an egg crisis.

This is fantastic news for the American people; we finally have public health agencies that use common sense.

Mass-depopulated poultry farms are forced to remain non-operational for an average of 111 days following H5N1 pooled PCR detections. Under the “stamping out” protocol, entire flocks are culled within 24 to 48 hours of a single positive pooled PCR test—where swabs from 11 birds are combined—even if most birds appear healthy. Because swabbed birds are not marked, there is no way to distinguish infected birds from healthy ones, ensuring that mass culling wipes out entire flocks indiscriminately:

This flawed approach not only devastates poultry farms but also fuels a never-ending cycle of mass culling, human infections, and food supply disruptions. With H5N1 now widespread in migratory waterfowl, farms will continue to face reinfection despite repeated culling. Chickens will never develop herd immunity under these biosecurity protocols, making current policies unsustainable. Governments must acknowledge this reality and put an end the “Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation” that has already wasted over $1.25 billion in taxpayer money, disrupted America's food supply chain, led to chicken-to-human transmission, and failed to stop H5N1 bird flu:

As we outlined a few weeks ago, a more strategic and sustainable approach is needed:

Instead of ineffective and counterproductive measures like mass depopulation or experimental mRNA injections, efforts should focus on selective culling of test positive sick birds and breeding for natural immunity, ensuring that poultry populations develop resistance to the virus without driving rapid viral evolution. Additionally, an immediate halt to gain-of-function research is necessary to eliminate the risk of artificially enhanced pathogens escaping or being deliberately released. Public health measures should also emphasize accessible preventative solutions, such as iodine-based nasal sprays and gargles, which hold promise in preventing zoonotic avian influenza transmission and human infection. Regular use of iodine nasal sprays by farmers, poultry workers, and veterinarians could help reduce viral carriage in the upper respiratory tract, lowering the risk of infection from direct animal exposure. Additionally, iodine-based antiseptics should be explored for use in livestock and poultry settings, as indicated by Hnia et al, who found that a once-daily application of a povidone-iodine antiseptic with a film-forming agent effectively prevented influenza A virus transmission in a guinea pig model. Their study demonstrated that applying iodine to the nares of either the infected or susceptible animal—or both—significantly reduced transmission, even in a shared cage environment. This suggests that iodine-based antiseptics could be an effective tool in reducing viral spread in agricultural settings, particularly among poultry and livestock where H5N1 transmission is widespread.

It’s time for policymakers to abandon outdated, failed strategies and implement practical, science-backed solutions to combat H5N1 bird flu. Instead of perpetuating the disastrous cycle of mass culling and driving the evolution of more dangerous strains through mass vaccination, public health agencies must prioritize therapeutics, natural immunity, and practical preventative measures to protect both animal and human health.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

