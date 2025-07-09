Is US Department of Health and Human Services Overrun by Deep State?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Journalist Grant Stinchfield has had excellent instincts throughout the pandemic nailing the false narrative at every turn. I appeared on his show and we both appear to be stuck on why the COVID-19 vaccines have not been pulled off the market.

Stinchfield, an ardent Trump supporter, believes the President is not the primary problem. He believes that the Department of Health and Human Services, overseen by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, is overrun by a bio-pharmaceutical deep state. Corrupt old players may have been replaced by new HHS special government employees; but all are in for continued government grift through lucrative contracts. For COVID-19 vaccines, USA Facts is reporting that about a third of vials are discarded unused because the shots are so unpopular.

So why are they still on the market? Same reason we still have home testing kits mailed out to the public and dozens of manufacturers make PCR and antigen assays sold to clinical laboratories all over the country.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org