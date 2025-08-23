The Transgenerational mRNA Catastrophe: Excess Infant Deaths, Sterilization, and the Great Birth Rate Collapse

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Catastrophic new data are emerging on COVID-19 mRNA injections — pointing to nothing less than a transgenerational crisis. The evidence now shows an unprecedented rise in infant mortality, mounting proof of sterilization, total collapse of birth rates, and the devastating “Cascade of Harms” being documented in the scientific literature.

I broke down these findings in detail during my recent interview on The Dr. Maria Show on Lindell TV. Below is a comprehensive summary of the most critical evidence uncovered so far:

A Transgenerational Crisis: Infant Excess Deaths Persist Long After mRNA Rollout

For decades, infant mortality in the U.S. steadily declined. But in 2021—the very moment mRNA injections were introduced for women of childbearing age—the trend sharply reversed. CDC data now reveal that babies born years after the campaign are dying at a 77% excess rate — driven by the same causes of death seen in mRNA vaccinated adults.

This is not just a short-term tragedy—it appears to be a transgenerational crisis. Research indicates mRNA crosses the placenta, enters fetal circulation, and forces the unborn child to produce spike protein:

There is also some human biological evidence of transgenerational harms. Dr. Kevin McCairn et al detected amyloid fibrils in 3-year-old exposed in-utero to Pfizer mRNA. The child was born 1 week after mom’s 2nd Pfizer shot with no vital signs, required resuscitation, and has been chronically ill since.

Emerging evidence further suggests that the synthetic mRNA can be reverse-transcribed into DNA and potentially inherited, raising the risk that this damage will echo across future generations.

Evidence of Sterilization

Karaman et al confirmed that mRNA injections decimate the ovarian system. They found a >60% destruction of primordial follicles — the non-renewable egg reserve, wiping out fertility potential.

Unfortunately, a recent study by Manniche et al indicates that these ovarian reserve destruction findings likely DO translate to humans. Among ~1.3 million Czech women aged 18–39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had ~33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women:

Thus, it’s no surprise we are now experiencing a total collapse in birth rates:

AAP’s Reckless Push to Inject mRNA into Babies

Despite overwhelming evidence of infant deaths and fertility destruction, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) still endorses giving mRNA shots to babies as young as six months — in opposition to new CDC guidance.

It is unthinkable that any pediatric authority would advocate for newborns to generate highly toxic, non-human spike proteins in their developing bodies.

Two landmark studies now prove mRNA injections unleash a cascade of harms:

Transcriptomic chaos: thousands of genes dysregulated, including tumor suppressors (p53, BRCA).

Proteomic errors: defective proteins driving inflammation, clotting, and immune dysfunction.

Biochemical stress: elevated CRP (inflammation), BNP (cardiac damage), and other markers.

Clinical catastrophe: myocarditis, strokes, clotting syndromes, and turbo cancers.

mRNA technology appears to initiate systemic biological collapse triggered from the genetic level up.

As each week passes, new evidence exposes ever more devastating consequences of the mass mRNA injection programs. At the McCullough Foundation, we remain committed not only to uncovering the truth through rigorous investigative scholarship but also to actively searching for real solutions to help those harmed. This work requires countless hours of intensive research and analysis. If you value our efforts, please consider supporting our mission with a donation: https://mcculloughfnd.org/products/donate-1

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.