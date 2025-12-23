Eric Bolling's Pro Baseball Career Cut Short by Rotator Cuff Tear

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In this interview on BOLLING on Real America’s Voice, former Pittsburgh Pirate Eric Bolling hosts Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, for a discussion on chronic joint inflammation and the company’s new product, THERABLUE.™ The conversation summarized by AlterAI focuses on the mechanisms of joint degeneration, potential alternatives to surgery and pharmaceuticals, and innovative compounds like methylene blue, NAD, and peptides that McCullough argues hold promise for fundamentally improving joint health rather than merely masking pain.

Bolling opens by noting that chronic joint pain—whether caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or physical wear from sports and aging—has become one of the most disabling and frustrating problems in modern life. As people get older, aches and stiffness often set in, limiting mobility and quality of life. He invites McCullough to explain how The Wellness Company’s new approach differs from conventional treatments like painkillers or joint surgery.

McCullough explains that TheraBlue was developed as a comprehensive topical formulation designed not just for relief but for cellular repair and rejuvenation. He outlines its key ingredients: methylene blue to enhance mitochondrial function; NAD to improve cellular energy and metabolic balance; and a copper-based peptide known to stimulate repair of proteins within cartilage, tendons, and ligaments. The formula is further supported by botanical compounds chosen for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Unlike traditional topical pain creams that simply numb or heat the surface, TheraBlue is described as acting “from the molecular level up” to help slow or reverse degenerative processes in the joints.

McCullough emphasizes the preventive nature of ongoing use—encouraging daily application even in the absence of pain. Regular use, he claims, could “fundamentally change the natural history of arthritis.” To illustrate, he shares his personal experience: after running marathons in all 50 U.S. states, he too experiences joint discomfort and uses THERABLUE™ consistently as part of his own regimen.

When Bolling asks whether people with severe joint damage must inevitably undergo surgery, McCullough replies that while orthopedic evaluation and imaging (like MRI) remain important, many can find non-surgical improvement through regenerative support. He argues that what sets THERABLUE™ apart from over-the-counter lotions is the transdermal absorption technology, called an aquasome, which facilitates delivery of active peptides into deeper layers of tissue safely.

The interview also touches on methylene blue’s broader therapeutic uses. McCullough recounts its clinical history in cardiology—for example, reviving cardiovascular function after transplants and treating carbon monoxide poisoning—due to its ability to restore mitochondrial efficiency and fight oxidative stress. Applied topically, he contends, methylene blue gives a “metabolic boost” to aging or “senescent” cells in joint tissue, assisting in both repair and longevity.

Bolling ends by jokingly calling THERABLUE™ a good “stocking stuffer,” and McCullough agrees. The segment closes with Bolling praising McCullough as “one of the premier doctors in America,” underscoring trust in his expertise. Altogether, the discussion centers on regenerative joint care through mitochondrial and peptide biology, positioning THERABLUE™ as a science-based but consumer-accessible alternative to conventional arthritis treatments.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

