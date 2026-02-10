The Next Plandemic: 3,625 Biolabs, Nipah Virus Patents, and Self-Amplifying mRNA Injections

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The global expansion of high-containment biolabs without oversight — increasingly engaged in Nipah virus research — combined with aggressive patent consolidation of Nipah’s core glycoproteins and their integration into mRNA and self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) injection platforms, represents a profound and escalating global biosecurity risk.

A recent study identified 3,625 Biosafety Level-3 and Level-4 laboratories worldwide:

73% do not publicly disclose their locations or pathogen activities

91% of countries operating BSL-3 labs lack dual-use research oversight

Roughly half of global facilities are located in the United States

More than 300 documented lab leaks have occurred since 2001.

Nipah virus is a BSL-4 pathogen with case fatality rates ranging from 40–75% in documented outbreaks. Nipah virus outbreaks have occurred almost every year since the late 1990s — primarily in Bangladesh and India.

The current situation in India being propagated by mass media involves just 2 confirmed cases, with the most recent case reported last December. This small cluster was verified to be contained a few weeks ago.

However, accelerating Nipah virus laboratory activities, patents, and mRNA injection work raise concerns, given the Bio-pharmaceutical complex’s business model of engineering pathogens while profiting from their countermeasures.

Strangely, last week NTD News reported that China is preparing Nipah virus test kits nationwide and that the Wuhan Institute of Virology announced it had identified a potential drug that could treat Nipah. It appears the infamous Wuhan Lab is currently handling Nipah virus…

According to Dr. Steven Quay’s June 18, 2024 testimony before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, raw sequencing data deposited by the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in December 2019 contained evidence of work involving a Nipah virus infectious clone — specifically of the highly pathogenic Bangladesh strain.

Quay stated that the sequencing reads showed molecular features consistent with an assembled infectious clone format, including ribozyme and terminator elements typical of synthetic virology constructs. He further testified that research involving Nipah infectious clones had never been publicly reported at the WIV, raising serious questions about undisclosed synthetic biology work. Equally troubling is the documented March 2019 shipment from Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory to Wuhan that included two strains of Nipah virus — Malaysia and Bangladesh — alongside Ebola and Hendra viruses.

There has been a sustained effort to engineer, functionalize, and embed Nipah’s G (attachment) and F (fusion) glycoproteins across successive mRNA vaccine and vector platforms. The patent and development record shows a clear escalation:

At the same time, the World Health Organization has repeatedly listed Nipah among its priority pathogens with pandemic potential under its R&D Blueprint framework:

Henipavirus nipahense (or Nipah virus) is considered a priority pathogen for the acceleration of medical countermeasures to respond to epidemics and pandemics as part of the WHO R&D Blueprint for Epidemics.

CEPI subsequently categorized Nipah under its “Disease X” preparedness strategy — a model designed to pre-position vaccine platforms for rapid deployment, as they poured millions of dollars into Nipah mRNA injection development.

And now, Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Peter Hotez, Peter Marks, Ashish Jha, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ALL declare — with absolute certainty — that another pandemic is imminent:

The same architects of the last plandemic are priming the world for the next one — the inevitable consequence of a world that never held them accountable.

This convergence is deeply concerning:

Patents consolidating control over Nipah virus surface proteins across multiple vaccine and genetic delivery systems

Work positioning Nipah virus proteins for use in mRNA and self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) injections

Shipment of live Nipah virus strains to Wuhan in 2019

Senate testimony alleging synthetic Nipah infectious clone work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology

WHO classification of Nipah as a pandemic-priority pathogen

CEPI positioning Nipah within its “Disease X” rapid-response vaccine framework

Escalation of mass media Nipah virus fear-mongering

Secretive laboratory locations, undisclosed pathogen experimentation, and minimal oversight across most of the world’s high-containment biolabs

Pandemic and vaccine profiteers claiming with 100% certainty that another pandemic is imminent.

There must be an urgent federal investigation into the pandemic and vaccine profiteering network, an immediate global moratorium on gain-of-function research, and the destruction of all modified pathogens held within the thousands of BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories worldwide.

