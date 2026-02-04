By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this prepared full-length stage presentation I gave at Lance Wallnau’s Health and Wellness Summit at the Trump Doral in Miami Florida on January 17, 2026. It is apparent that no one in the current administration can deliver such an exposition on what has happened and certainly no agency official has the courage to face Americans at an open microphone. Alter AI gave this excellent summary.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough’s January 17, 2026 address at the Health and Wellness Summit at the Trump Doral in Miami, hosted by Lance Wallnau, was a sweeping historical critique of medicine’s recurring ethical blindness—linking past institutional failures to what he described as today’s “vaccine mania.” Speaking before a sold-out audience, McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist, framed his lecture as a moral and scientific warning: that medicine, when captured by ideology and commercial interests, repeatedly harms rather than heals.

⚕️ The Pattern of “Medical Madness”

McCullough began with a tour of medical history illustrating how entire generations of physicians became ensnared in destructive consensus.

The Cocaine Era (1860–1920): He recounted how cocaine derivatives saturated medical practice—from anesthetics to consumer products like Coca‑Cola—while the Journal of the American Medical Association published hundreds of favorable reports and only one cautionary paper in sixty years. Only legislative action under President Woodrow Wilson finally ended the abuse.

The Smoking Era (1920–1970s): Similarly, he noted that most American doctors smoked, even endorsing cigarettes in marketing campaigns. Visionaries like epidemiologists Sir Austin Bradford Hill and Dr. Richard Doll were smeared for linking smoking and lung cancer. Surgeon General Luther Terry’s 1964 report was initially ignored. The lesson: “Medicine does not self‑correct; it must die out and restart.”

💉 Vaccine Mania and the Modern Parallel

McCullough then traced what he called “the third great medical delusion”—excessive vaccination. He compared today’s vaccine orthodoxy to those prior epochs of institutional blindness.

Historically, he argued, infectious disease declines were driven by sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene , not vaccines: smallpox diminished long before mass immunization, and diseases like scarlet fever and tuberculosis fell without vaccines at all.

He questioned the notion that an otherwise healthy person can be made healthier by vaccination. While acknowledging benefits such as reduced measles or chickenpox cases, he emphasized trade‑offs—citing higher rates of shingles after the chickenpox vaccine and the value of natural immunity.

According to McCullough, modern medicine entered a “bioweapons era” when congressed passed the BioShield Act in 2004 and the PREP Act in 2005 and withing a few years government agencies and military programs such as DARPA’s ADEPT P3 (2012) were created to pursue mRNA technologies as pandemic countermeasures. He contended that research funding from U.S. and international labs—including those in Wuhan, Chapel Hill, and Hamilton, Montana—blurred civilian and military boundaries. This created what he described as a “bioweapons arms race” where the same institutions that engineered biological threats also patented the countermeasures.

🧬 The COVID-19 Era and Institutional Betrayal

McCullough argued the COVID-19 response exemplified this failure:

Genetic (mRNA) vaccines, he said, encode the spike protein—“the most pathogenic part of the virus”—which may persist in tissues for months or years.

He asserted that regulatory bodies ignored widespread harms such as myocarditis and sudden cardiac death, and that neither the Trump nor Biden administrations commissioned serious safety reviews.

He accused major agencies and professional societies of “willful blindness,” suggesting more than half a million Americans may have died from vaccine injury.

He lamented: “There’s not a single medicine grand rounds, not one continuing education module on what actually happened.”

🧠 Vaccines, Neurodevelopment, and Autism

Turning to pediatrics, McCullough described what he called a “five‑alarm fire” linking excessive childhood vaccines to surging neuropsychiatric disorders. Drawing on his McCullough Foundation Report on Autism (Oct. 2025), he outlined that:

In susceptible infants, routine childhood immunization with combinations of vaccines is a risk factor for autism spectrum disorder.

78% of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) occurs shortly after large vaccine clusters at 15 months.

Febrile seizures post‑vaccination can evolve into ADHD, autism, tics, or epilepsy in 40% of cases.

Unvaccinated children today exhibit lower rates of chronic illness.

He said CDC language acknowledging vaccines have not been ruled out as a cause of autism followed the report’s release. Although Trump ordered Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill to trim the childhood schedule by 55 shots, McCullough warned that combination vaccines like DPT and MMR remain central risk factors on the routine schedule.

⚠️ Autism, Transgenderism, and Psychiatric Exploitation

McCullough connected rising autism rates with the explosion of gender dysphoria, citing British data showing elevated autism prevalence among transgender youth. He described this as “medical exploitation of autistic vulnerability,” warning that puberty blockers, cross‑sex hormones, and genital surgeries permanently harm cognition and fertility. He praised legal bans in Florida and Texas and urged prosecution of physicians performing such surgeries.

🧩 Structural Causes and Civic Duty

The deeper theme was loss of professional integrity under coercive systems. He noted that pediatricians are pressured by licensing boards (ABMS, ABP) to vaccinate or face decertification—calling for federal protections for doctors who offer genuine choice. McCullough argued that true reform begins with informed patients, independent practice, and refusal to bow to propaganda.

He listed six manipulative propaganda terms—misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, anti‑vaxxer, anti‑science, conspiracy theorist—which, he said, are “weapons of control used to silence truth.”

🌟 Closing Messages and Practical Guidance

McCullough closed with historical and moral appeals:

Governments rarely admit catastrophic mistakes; citizens must “save themselves.”

Reject medical idolatry and “vaccine ideology,” which grants quasi‑religious status to man‑made interventions.

Support organizations defending autonomy, like the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and The Wellness Company, which he leads.

He recommended natural health measures, emergency preparedness kits, and the Ultimate Spike Detox (nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin) for mitigating Spike‑protein persistence.

Ending to a standing ovation, McCullough summarized: “Cocaine, smoking, and now vaccines—each was once untouchable dogma. It took decades for medicine to see the obvious. Truth demands courage, not conformity.”

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

