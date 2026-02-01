Dr McCullough Stands Up for Truth with the Vyhmeisters

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length podcast program hosted by the Vyhmeisters. Bryan and Susanne Vyhmeister are a married couple based in Sonora, California, known for their family-oriented lifestyle and public presence through writing, speaking, and media.

Bryan Vyhmeister

Bryan is a technology professional and entrepreneur. He is associated with Vyhmeister Company Inc. , where he serves as CEO and has expertise in server architecture, particularly with OpenBSD, FreeBSD, and Linux systems. He also holds certifications like VMware Certified Professional on vSphere 5. [linkedin.com]

He has been involved in multiple business ventures, including Digital Stripe Inc. and Wireless Blue Inc., and has a background in IT and corporate leadership. [bizapedia.com]

Susanne Vyhmeister

Susanne is an author, speaker, and entrepreneur. She wrote the memoir “Rebel Girl: The Fatherless Daughter” , which recounts her journey through a troubled past involving abuse, addiction, and gang affiliation, and her transformation through faith and resilience. [amazon.com]

She later published “Rebel Girl Recovered” , focusing on healing and forgiveness, and shares her experiences through interviews and public speaking engagements. [3abnau-bwt…castos.com]

Professionally, she has served as President of Wireless Blue Inc. and worked with Amazon. She studied Biblical Studies at Southern Adventist University. [linkedin.com]

Together

Bryan and Susanne run a family-focused platform, The Vyhmeister Family, which includes blogs, counseling services, and a YouTube channel where they discuss faith, family, and personal growth topics. They married in 2007 and have seven children. [vyhmeister.com], [youtube.com]

I have known the family for years and have been impressed with the outcomes of their home schooling of several prodigious children who have gone to college years before their peers.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH