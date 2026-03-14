By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I met this stalwart Brit with a deep gravelly voice in the UK at a World Council for Health Event this year. I had no idea of this depth until we sat down for a discussion of his Mountain Protocol. If you or a loved one has had cancer or another life-threatening illness, this whole interview is deserving of your time and attention. Alter AI helped summarize our conversation.

Dr. Peter McCullough’s conversation with Dr. Chris Robilliard on Focal Points presents one of the most insightful frameworks for confronting serious illness — a psychological and philosophical model called The Mountain Protocol. Robilliard, a chiropractor, psychologist, and cancer survivor, describes how modern medicine often treats disease but neglects healing. His approach restores meaning and agency to patients whose lives have been overtaken by diagnoses.

The inspiration came from decades in practice. Robilliard noticed that some patients received extensive treatment yet never improved, while others recovered with little intervention. This observation convinced him that outcomes depend not just on the body, but on the mind and the patient’s relationship to illness. His later study of mindfulness and Buddhism — especially the phrase “Pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional” — deepened his understanding: distress is created by resistance to pain rather than the pain itself.

A cancer diagnosis at age forty‑three transformed that philosophy into necessity. Robilliard recalls losing all agency within the medical system: teams discussed his case rather than speaking to him. He was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. He became “C for cancer, not C for Chris.” Out of this came the Mountain Protocol, a blueprint for reclaiming identity and control amid disease. The mountain represents the diagnosis — solid, daunting, ever‑present. It is not the self, but the terrain one must navigate. The first step toward orientation is realizing where you are, not what you are.

The mountain has three interconnected faces: the physical, the chemical, and the emotional. Imbalance among these causes “dis‑ease.” Healing requires awareness of each dimension and its stresses. Emotional storms — fear, anger, despair — are normal weather on this terrain, not pathology to medicate away. Distress, Robilliard insists, is information. Just as a traveler shelters during a storm rather than condemning the weather, patients can learn to observe anxiety and grief without identifying with them.

McCullough relates these concepts to cardiology. When a patient learns their coronary arteries are clear, chest pain often disappears; knowledge dispels fear. Illness, he notes, is amplified or softened by perception. In chronic disease, cure is rare, but healing — adaptation, dignity, meaning — remains always possible.

The two men criticize how modern cancer treatment replaces care with “protocols.” Robilliard recounts being urged to undergo extra chemotherapy merely “because it’s protocol.” Such rigidity strips patients of autonomy. The Mountain Protocol counters this by cultivating conversation, not compliance — defining where physician responsibility ends and self‑care begins.

For Robilliard, stress itself can seed illness. His own cancer followed years of chronic emotional strain. McCullough expands this through immunology: when psychological stress weakens surveillance, dormant cancer cells can flourish. Both conclude that healing cannot be separated from the psyche.

Ultimately, the Mountain Protocol teaches awareness, choice, and agency. Healing arises when a person decouples identity from disease, learns from emotional storms, and reclaims authorship of meaning. Ten years after surviving stage‑four throat cancer, Robilliard embodies his lesson: a gravel in his voice, a clarity in his philosophy. The mountain remains, but he now climbs it — not as a victim or survivor, but as a navigator.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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