Ebola Hype: How the WHO Manufactures Outbreak Stories to Push Future Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Be sure to watch Stinchfield Tonight on Real America’s Voice for your evening prime news.

🦠 Ebola “Outbreak” as Vaccine Market Preparation: Stinchfield & McCullough Sound Off

On the May 27, 2026 broadcast of Stinchfield Tonight, host Grant Stinchfield and Dr. Peter McCullough dismantled the latest health scare narrative — an Ebola outbreak in Africa — as little more than pre-market conditioning by the WHO and pharmaceutical industry ahead of a forthcoming Ebola vaccine rollout.

McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, was blunt: “No, we shouldn’t” be worried. He characterized it as the 40th such outbreak in recent decades, with 129 PCR-confirmed cases and 18 deaths — none of whom received hospital or ICU care, dying instead “in the bush.” The virus, spread through vomit, diarrhea, and unsanitary corpse handling, poses negligible threat to Western populations where handwashing and sanitation infrastructure exist. McCullough noted that less than 1% of people in Ebola-stricken areas can wash their hands after using the bathroom — framing it squarely as a sanitation crisis, not a virological one requiring mass vaccination.

The conversation pivoted to what McCullough called “market preparation” — the pharmaceutical industry’s playbook of manufacturing fear to prime populations for product acceptance. He pointed out that the WHO began discussing Ebola vaccine approval roughly four weeks before the outbreak announcement hit headlines, describing the relationship as the WHO working “hand in glove with vaccine companies.” The grim hazmat-suit imagery flooding media serves a deliberate purpose: conditioning public consent for an intervention already queued up.

Stinchfield and McCullough also discussed practical preparedness, with McCullough recommending The Wellness Company’s Contagion Kit — containing hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and other broad antivirals — as a travel essential, particularly given cruise ship lockdown scenarios. McCullough further highlighted Ultimate Spike Detox, a formulation he helped develop aimed at dissolving spike protein from both infection and vaccination.

💉 The Ebola Vaccine Push: Manufactured Crisis, Predetermined Solution

The Ebola vaccine currently being positioned for widespread deployment builds on the Ervebo (rVSV-ZEBOV) platform, a live-attenuated recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus vector expressing Ebola glycoprotein. While presented as a humanitarian necessity, the pattern mirrors COVID-19: an outbreak hyped beyond its actual transmission risk, followed by a pre-approved vaccine rushed through regulatory pathways with limited long-term safety data. The WHO’s prequalification and stockpiling efforts — coordinated with Gavi and pharmaceutical partners — have accelerated since 2024, with expanded indications now targeting healthcare workers and even travelers from non-endemic countries. Safety signals including arthritis, rash, and vesicular lesions post-vaccination remain under-examined in the peer-reviewed literature, while independent researchers question whether the vector platform’s long-term genomic integration risks have been adequately characterized. The 2026 outbreak narrative, as McCullough identified, fits the established template: fear first, product second, questions never.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

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