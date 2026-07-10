America250 Commitment to Bodily Autonomy

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

This past America250 celebration was a time to reflect on our freedoms including bodily autonomy.

🎙️ Shemane Nugent Interviews Dr. Peter McCullough — America250 Edition

🇺🇸 The Core Argument: Bodily Autonomy Is the American Way

Dr. Peter McCullough framed health freedom as a direct inheritance from the Founding Fathers. His thesis: the Declaration of Independence guarantees bodily autonomy through “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” and the First Amendment protects our right to talk about it. COVID, he argues, represented a wholesale shutdown of both.

🏥 The Biomedical Deep State

McCullough didn’t mince words. He described a “biopharmaceutical complex” — a biomedical deep state oriented against patient interests, especially when cheap generics threaten profits. He pointed to:

Ivermectin and mebendazole — effective, affordable, and being suppressed as cancer adjuncts because they’re generic

mRNA platform expansion into RSV and influenza without proper preclinical testing — “there’s no emergency,” yet the products got greenlit anyway

Nugent shared her own experience: banned from TikTok for discussing ivermectin, shadow-banned for asking questions. “I got suppressed for asking questions,” she said.

💉 The Coercion Scars

McCullough recounted a patient who took the shots under threat of losing his job — now partially paralyzed in one leg, his life trajectory permanently altered. He noted the cruel irony: those who took the vaccines “don’t want to know” what’s happening to them now. About 19% of Americans passed on the shots. McCullough and his wife were among them: “Boy, we’re so happy we didn’t.”

He also dropped this: 100% of House Democrats took the vaccine under Biden. Nugent’s reaction: “Jeez, that’s kind of scary.”

🪲 Tick Bite Protocol & Travel Preparedness

The conversation pivoted to practical health sovereignty:

Tick bites : Remove the tick with the head, sterile wash, then doxycycline immediately — can spare a lifetime of Lyme misery. Nugent backed this with her own Lyme Alliance experience from 25 years ago.

International travel: Carry a medical emergency kit. Most Americans lack international health insurance. Foreign ERs often demand cash upfront. McCullough’s solution: the Wellness Company’s kits plus 24/7 telemedicine — the vast majority avoid urgent care entirely.

⚠️ Midterm Warning

On the fall elections: if Democrats retake Congress, McCullough sees little hope for “intellectual honesty” on vaccine safety or the burden on children. Even under the current administration, he admitted reforms aren’t moving fast enough — the biomedical deep state persists.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points