Up Next, Killing Healthy Chickens: How Australia Is Importing America's Failed Bird Flu Panic

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Just like the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak was slow to arrive in Australia, now the same is true for bird flu.

🦠 Bird Flu Déjà Vu: Australia Repeats the Biosecurity Disaster Script

Mike Ryan’s interview with Dr. Peter McCullough on The Country Telegraph lays bare an uncomfortable pattern: Australia is about to repeat every catastrophic mistake from late-arriving COVID — this time with H5N1 avian influenza.

Just as COVID reached Australian shores months after ravaging Europe and North America, H5 bird flu has arrived late. And just as with COVID, Australian authorities are dusting off the same failed playbook while ignoring the hard-won lessons from overseas.

🔄 The American Blueprint for Failure

McCullough was blunt: “Everything that was said on that clip was completely incorrect.” The U.S. experience demonstrated that biosecurity measures don’t work against bird flu. The origin wasn’t natural migration — it was gain-of-function research at the USDA Poultry Research Lab in Athens, Georgia, where serial passage experiments forced the virus to jump into mallard ducks. Once in waterfowl, it spread farm-to-farm. The USDA has never denied this report.

For two years, American farmers dutifully culled their healthy chickens as a “biosecurity measure.” The result? Farms got reinfected over and over again. The culling was worse than useless — it was counterproductive. Every human case of bird flu in the U.S. occurred among workers assigned to kill the chickens, as the dander and flapping during mass slaughter aerosolized the virus.

The solution was brutally simple: stop culling, allow natural immunity. Once the U.S. abandoned the slaughter strategy, egg production returned to normal.

🇦🇺 Australia Walking the Same Path

The transcript shows Australian officials already using the identical language Americans heard two years ago: “biosecurity measures,” “exclusion zones,” “restrict the movements.” They’re testing dead seabirds with nasal PCR — the same unreliable testing methodology that generated false positives throughout COVID. McCullough pointed out the obvious: “If you don’t test the birds, guess what? You won’t find any bird flu.”

Two dead birds have been found. Two. And already the machinery of panic is grinding into gear, with the poultry industry calling for movement restrictions and hobby farmers being told to cover their coops.

💊 The Treatment That Exists But Won’t Be Mentioned

McCullough noted that bird flu in humans is “very well treated” with the oral antiviral oseltamivir, along with nasal sprays and gargles. His wellness company even produced farmer bird flu kits. But expect Australian health authorities to focus exclusively on biosecurity theater rather than practical treatment protocols — just as they did with early COVID treatments.

🧠 Mass Formation, Round Two

McCullough’s closing observation applies perfectly to Australia’s position: society fell into “mass formation, an infectious virus of the mind” where people were “overcome by fear” and “easily deceived by government agencies that all seemed to collude against the well-being of people.”

Australia — with its prolonged lockdowns, falsified radius restrictions around homes, and now this bird flu overreaction — has proven particularly susceptible. As McCullough asked pointedly: “Where is that strength and independence?”

The answer appears to be: buried under the same bureaucratic panic that failed last time.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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📚 References

McCullough, P. (2026, June 25). Interview with Mike Ryan. The Country Telegraph. Transcript

Science and Wildlife Poultry Sciences (referenced by McCullough in interview).