The Prescription Is Freedom

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long-format interview I had with Nathan Fitzsimmons, Director of Operations, The Bitcoin Mentor.

Nathan is a decade-long advocate for sound money, specializing in Austrian Economics and Libertarian Philosophy. Since 2007, he has been working in medical research, but after falling deep down the Bitcoin rabbit hole in 2020, he’s pivoted to educating others on Bitcoin, the importance of self-custody, and best practices for security. With an academic background in Business, Biology, Philosophy, and Computer Science, he is uniquely equipped to communicate the complexities of the Bitcoin ecosystem to a wide audience.

“I save in bitcoin to provide a more abundant future for my family. I educate people about bitcoin to build a more prosperous community. Reach out, let’s chat, so you can do the same.”

Bitcoin processes roughly 1–2% of global financial transactions and its market capitalization currently sits at approximately 3–4% of US GDP, but growing at a pace that terrifies central planners.

I see the Bitcoin community as a major disruptor, similar to the work done at the McCullough Foundation which has exceeded advancements from the medical establishment during the pandemic years. Please donate to the McCullough Foundation to keep our work alive in bringing the world critical insights and medical truth.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation