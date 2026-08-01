6G Will Expose Entire Populations to Largely Untested Terahertz Radiation, Enable AI Brain Chips, and Allow Through-Wall Surveillance

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Finnerty on NEWSMAX to warn that 6G will not simply deliver faster internet—it will dramatically intensify EMF exposure while enabling AI brain chips and advanced surveillance systems.

While 5G networks operate across frequencies ranging from approximately 0.6 to 48 GHz, 6G networks are expected to extend into terahertz (THz) frequencies. Under laboratory conditions, THz radiation has already been shown in human-derived cells and tissues to induce:

DNA damage and DNA-damage signaling

Genomic instability

Impaired neural stem-cell proliferation

Disrupted cell-cycle activity

Altered gene expression

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Inflammation

Apoptosis and cell death

One study found that THz exposure caused DNA damage, impaired proliferation, and apoptosis in human neural stem cells, with stronger effects at higher intensities and longer exposure durations.

The effects vary substantially by frequency, intensity, pulse structure, exposure duration, and tissue type. These studies do not yet prove that real-world 6G exposure will cause widespread disease, but they establish serious biological warning signals that demand rigorous long-term human testing before deployment.

Unfortunately, the multitrillion-dollar telecommunications industry is unlikely to adequately test chronic 6G exposure in humans before mass deployment—just as 5G was rolled out without comprehensive human safety studies:

And the concerns extend far beyond health. 6G is being developed to support AI brain chips and surveillance systems capable of detecting human presence, movement, and activity through walls.

6G infrastructure is expected to be operational in many major cities by 2030. Sadly, politicians appear to have little understanding of the potential consequences of blanketing entire populations in largely untested terahertz electromagnetic radiation.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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