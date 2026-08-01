FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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6G Will Expose Entire Populations to Largely Untested Terahertz Radiation, Enable AI Brain Chips, and Allow Through-Wall Surveillance

Nicolas Hulscher joins Rob Finnerty on NEWSMAX to break down the implications of widespread 6G deployment without adequate safety testing.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Finnerty on NEWSMAX to warn that 6G will not simply deliver faster internet—it will dramatically intensify EMF exposure while enabling AI brain chips and advanced surveillance systems.

While 5G networks operate across frequencies ranging from approximately 0.6 to 48 GHz, 6G networks are expected to extend into terahertz (THz) frequencies. Under laboratory conditions, THz radiation has already been shown in human-derived cells and tissues to induce:

  • DNA damage and DNA-damage signaling

  • Genomic instability

  • Impaired neural stem-cell proliferation

  • Disrupted cell-cycle activity

  • Altered gene expression

  • Mitochondrial dysfunction

  • Inflammation

  • Apoptosis and cell death

One study found that THz exposure caused DNA damage, impaired proliferation, and apoptosis in human neural stem cells, with stronger effects at higher intensities and longer exposure durations.

The effects vary substantially by frequency, intensity, pulse structure, exposure duration, and tissue type. These studies do not yet prove that real-world 6G exposure will cause widespread disease, but they establish serious biological warning signals that demand rigorous long-term human testing before deployment.

Unfortunately, the multitrillion-dollar telecommunications industry is unlikely to adequately test chronic 6G exposure in humans before mass deployment—just as 5G was rolled out without comprehensive human safety studies:

The 5G Safety Myth: Assumed Safe, Not Proven Safe

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
March 15, 2025
The 5G Safety Myth: Assumed Safe, Not Proven Safe

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

And the concerns extend far beyond health. 6G is being developed to support AI brain chips and surveillance systems capable of detecting human presence, movement, and activity through walls.

Trump Signed a Directive to Accelerate 6G Deployment to Operate "Implantable Technologies"

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Mar 3
Trump Signed a Directive to Accelerate 6G Deployment to Operate "Implantable Technologies"

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

6G infrastructure is expected to be operational in many major cities by 2030. Sadly, politicians appear to have little understanding of the potential consequences of blanketing entire populations in largely untested terahertz electromagnetic radiation.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

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