BREAKING--Guilt-Ridden Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth Amendment 111 Times

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I wondered if Dr Anthony Fauci would show up today to face questions from US Senators. Well he arrived, heavily guarded, shoulders slumped, and in a perpetual scornful, frown. When he read his opening statement, he was visibly trembling. His impetulant attorney was escorted out of the room after Senator Rand Paul gave him plenty of opportunity to sit behind his witness and be quiet. On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Capitol Police escorted David Schertler, the attorney for Dr. Anthony Fauci, out of the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing after a heated exchange with Chairman Senator Rand Paul.

Then for the next 111 questions Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions. The phrase "pleading the Fifth" specifically references the self-incrimination clause. In daily life, this right is most recognizable through Miranda warnings, which require police to tell suspects they have the "right to remain silent." Legally, an individual can refuse to answer questions from police, investigators, or congressional committees if their responses could potentially be used to convict them of a crime.

Dr Anthony Fauci appeared to be a man who had lost his way. From a Division Director at the NIH for decades, over the course of time he had become a megalomaniac driven by fame and fortune. During the greatest infectious disease crisis of his career, instead of humbly serving and putting the survival of Americans first, he was working to collect cash prizes and grab photo shoots for style magazines.

Senator Josh Hawley lambasted Fauci unlike any other doctor who had ever appeared in the US Senate. His closing remark came at the end of a scathing conclusion where Hawley blasted Fauci for repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment rights during the hearing. Leading up to that final line, Hawley told Fauci that he had become a “narcissist and a megalomaniac and a liar,” accused him of lying to the American people and Congress, and referenced newly leaked pandemic journals by telling him he had “disgraced [his] profession. finished his fiery questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci by saying: [1, 2, 3]

“You’ve done more to harm science than anybody in my lifetime. And I hope you’ll go home and write that in your diary. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.” [1]

Here is my reaction just a few hours later on America’s Voice with Steve Gruber.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation