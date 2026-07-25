Lettuce Pray: Dr. McCullough Says Cyclospora Must be Treated with Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX)

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

America has seen food contamination crises in the past, but the Cyclospora outbreak seems to be lingering for months.

🥬 The Cyclospora Outbreak and Need for Emergency Preparedness

Just the News, No Noise — July 22, 2026 Hosts: Amanda Head & John Solomon Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company. Dr. McCullough described Cyclospora as a protozoan parasite that contaminates water trapped between lettuce leaves, particularly iceberg lettuce. Federal agencies initially traced the source to Taylor Farms in central Mexico but have since backed off that single-source claim, suggesting possible cross-contamination in trucks or processing facilities. Thousands of cases and several hundred hospitalizations from dehydration have been reported.

The illness causes explosive, watery diarrhea (more than four stools per day) that can persist for about a month if untreated. McCullough warned that standard stool ova-and-parasite exams miss it, and even the old acid-fast stain was only 50% accurate. While PCR multiplex panels exist, not all clinics have them.

Treatment

The treatment is straightforward: trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim/SEPTRA), one tablet twice daily for about a week. McCullough’s advice: if diarrhea lasts more than a day, assume Cyclospora and start treatment immediately — don’t wait for testing. If sulfa allergic, then a doctor will need to prescribe an alternative (eg Nitazoxanide).

He noted TMP-SMX is included in The Wellness Company’s aqua-blue Emergency Medical Kit, and urged Americans to have it on hand rather than waiting hours in an ER.

Critique of the CDC

McCullough took direct aim at the CDC, which employs 12,000 people: “They sit behind computers all day long. They’re not out in the field doing public health.” He argued the agency has developed a “lassitude” and should be tracing nearly every case back to specific food sources — something he says has dragged on far too long.

The Daszak Revelation

John Solomon raised Senator Rand Paul’s disclosure that the FBI blocked Customs and Border Patrol from questioning Peter Daszak when he returned from Wuhan in 2021. McCullough stated Daszak was “part of the team with Fauci that created the virus” and that Fauci “gave the orders through the intelligence agencies to leave Daszak, who could have been shuttling viral samples, alone at the border.” He called it a critical revelation exposing the nexus between Fauci, Daszak, and the intelligence community.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints

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