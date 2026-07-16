By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

After this conversation with health futurist and biohacker Dave Asprey, I wondered if humans had been changed, upgraded or downgraded by mass genetic vaccination.

🎙️ Summary: Dave Asprey Interviews Dr. Peter McCullough on The Human Upgrade

Dave Asprey opens by praising McCullough’s courage during the pandemic, noting how Asprey himself lost 95% of his social media following for speaking out. McCullough observes that most podcasters were absent in 2020 when early treatment was the critical issue — not vaccines, which only arrived December 10th, 2020.

🦠 The Pandemic Response Was Inverted

McCullough argues the proper public health message was simple: the virus is mild for most; high-risk individuals need early treatment. Instead, the world got lockdowns, masks, and suppressed therapeutics. He recounts how hydroxychloroquine — a centuries-old, pregnancy-safe drug — was first embraced, then targeted with fraudulent papers claiming cardiac harm. An Australian billionaire, Clive Palmer, bought enough to treat every Australian; authorities seized and destroyed it. Facilities producing it mysteriously burned.

Ivermectin faced an even fiercer war. Safe and effective, with studies showing 50% mortality reduction in hospitalized patients, it was smeared as “horse paste” by a coordinated FDA-PR-late-night-TV campaign. Three doctors sued the FDA and won — forcing the agency to retract its fraudulent materials.

💉 mRNA Technology: A Permanent Alteration

The spike protein is the pathogenic element. It folds like amyloid — rubbery, degradation-resistant, accumulating in tissues. Nattokinase is the only known agent that reliably breaks it down.

McCullough reveals:

Pseudouridine substitution : Pfizer and Moderna replaced every uracil with synthetic pseudouridine, making the mRNA impervious to human RNases. There is no off switch.

No pharmacokinetic studies exist showing where it goes, when or if it shuts off. No oncogenicity, teratogenicity, or genotoxicity studies were ever done.

A Dallas patient still has circulating Pfizer vaccine and full-length spike protein in his bloodstream 3.6 years post-injection as published by Hulscher et al in the European Society of Medicine.

Swedish research (Alden et al) demonstrated the central amplicon integrates into the genome of human liver cells.

McCullough’s team found ~20 base pairs of vaccine DNA in a cancer patient’s genome.

New mRNA products — RSV and influenza vaccines — are rolling out with zero scrutiny, potentially producing foreign proteins indefinitely and driving autoimmunity, thrombosis, and neoplastic activity.

🔬 The Origins: Gain-of-Function Published in 2015

McCullough traces the WIV-1 virus to published gain-of-function research in Nature Medicine (2015), funded by Fauci’s NIAID, with Ralph Baric (UNC), Peter Daszak (EcoHealth Alliance), and Stéphane Bancel (Moderna) all connected. Bancel’s prior company, BioMérieux, built the BSL-4 annex at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The papers literally stated the virus was “poised for human emergence.”

🧬 Longevity Impossible Under These Conditions

Asprey, who aims to live past 180 through biohacking, frames the central tragedy: two-thirds of the population carries synthetic mRNA producing amyloid-like spike protein indefinitely. The thermodynamic instability, mitochondrial strain, and cumulative protein accumulation McCullough describes are the antithesis of longevity. Asprey contrasts this with legitimate gene therapies that time out — noting he’d embrace a well-studied vaccine that extended life. What was rolled out globally was the opposite.

🏛️ What Must Be Done

McCullough’s prescription:

Pull all COVID and mRNA vaccines from the market pending proper pharmacokinetic studies. Repeal the 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Act — force manufacturers to carry liability. Ban direct-to-consumer vaccine advertising (which currently lists no side effects for vaccines). Ban all medical and vaccine mandates. Launch an exhaustive investigation into the autism epidemic. Appoint an external special counsel to investigate pandemic crimes — naming Fauci as a target.

🧠 Propaganda Terms and Cognitive Sovereignty

McCullough identifies six propaganda terms: misinformation (Goebbels), disinformation (Stalin), malinformation, anti-science, anti-vaxxer, and conspiracy theorist. McCullough notes “misinformation” entered the National Library of Medicine as a MeSH term in 2020 — rendering science meaningless if observations can be dismissed with a propaganda label.

Both men emphasize cognitive sovereignty — being unprogrammable, calm, and refusing manufactured moral hierarchies. McCullough closes by contrasting Trump’s Politburo-style cabinet conformity with Lincoln’s “team of rivals” approach to leadership.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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