American COVID-19 Vaccine Debacle: 31 Million Booster Shots in 2025, Three Layers of Immunity, and Zero Accountability

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was terrific to join Chief Patient Officer of The Wellness Company, Dr Drew Pinsky, for this update.

🎙️ Dr. Drew Interviews Dr. Peter McCullough: EUA Termination, Vaccine Injury, and Medical Freedom

📋 EUA Termination: More Symbolic Than Substantive?

Dr. Drew opens by asking for clarification on the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) termination. McCullough explains the regulatory timeline: the national health emergency ended March 2023 and the public health emergency on May 11, 2023 — yet EUAs persisted. Vaccine companies pivoted from EUAs to full Biological Licensing Agreements (BLAs), making the EUA termination largely symbolic. The last product to actually receive an EUA was PemGarda, a monoclonal antibody for pre-exposure prophylaxis in transplant patients, authorized as late as March 2024.

McCullough notes that vaccines carry three layers of liability protection: the PREP Act, EUA regulatory rules, and the 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Act. The EUA termination, he argues, doesn’t meaningfully change the liability landscape.

💉 Who’s Actually Taking Boosters?

The CDC stopped reporting actual booster numbers in 2023, relying instead on robocall surveys (National Immunization Survey). McCullough’s foundation analyzed Pfizer and Moderna sales data with standard wastage calculations and arrived at 31 million boosters administered — just 8.9% of the population. His gravest concern: the majority of those 31 million may be children, given that 29 states mandate ACIP vaccine schedules for school attendance, starting as early as six months. Meanwhile, his own mother’s senior home in Dallas hasn’t discussed boosters in three to four years — the most vulnerable aren’t getting them while the lowest-risk populations are.

🧬 Vaccine Injury: Late-Emerging Patterns

McCullough reports the acute myocarditis and cardiac arrest wave has subsided, but he’s now seeing late neurologic injuries, venous/arterial damage, Guillain-Barré syndrome, strokes, and unusual coronary disease patterns — including single-artery advanced disease with otherwise clean vessels. He links late clotting events (2024-2025) almost exclusively to underlying genetic predispositions like Factor V Leiden and other coagulopathies. This underscores his point: many people tolerate the shots without issue, but those who don’t suffer catastrophic outcomes — and with proper risk stratification (spike antibody levels, genetic screening), these could have been predicted and certainly should be managed now with McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.

Dr. Drew shares his own harrowing J&J experience: full-body chills, raccoon-eye bruising, and transverse sinus thrombosis, vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) — a syndrome with a 30% mortality rate. The J&J and AstraZeneca adenoviral vector vaccines were particularly thrombogenic.

🔬 The Czech Data and VA Study Cherry-Picking

The only country to track vaccinated vs. unvaccinated all-cause mortality is analysis by Hulscher et al, and McCullough notes the data “doesn’t look good” for the vaccinated. He and Drew dissect a recent VA study claiming boosters reduced heart attacks — a study McCullough dismantled for cherry-picking (fourth booster only, flu shot comparisons, narrow follow-up windows, PCR-positive gating). The French pulled similar tricks with cancer signals. McCullough warns readers to scrutinize these conclusions carefully.

💊 The Wellness Company Emergency Kits

McCullough presents data on TWC’s medical emergency kits: over 70% of owners use them, of those, 96%+ derive benefit, 82% improved their condition within three days while adverse events were near zero, and the kits successfully prevent ER and urgent care visits.

He highlights Zofran as the highest-impact drug for preventing unnecessary hospital visits by controlling intractable nausea. Dr Drew also advocates for broader doxycycline use — for tick bites, STI prophylaxis, and other indications — pushing back against antibiotic resistance concerns by noting that livestock antibiotics dwarf human use.

🌾 Glyphosate and the Supreme Court

On the Supreme Court blocking certain Roundup lawsuits, McCullough notes that 81% of Americans have glyphosate in their urine per NHANES data citing Ospina: “Glyphosate weighted detection frequency was 81.2%“ in urine samples from a representative U.S. population aged 6 years and older (2,310 participants in NHANES 2013–2014).” He distinguishes between workers with massive occupational exposure (relative lymphoma risk ~1.4) and the general public’s dietary exposure, which he considers likely trivial. The Donato meta-analysis Dr McCullough cited: “The meta-relative risk (RR) of NHL for highest category of exposure was 1.49 (95% CI 0.37–2.61; 3 studies).” Dr. Drew adds a constitutional law perspective: the Court rules on what the law says, not on what’s good or bad.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

📚 References