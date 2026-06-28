By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Have our government agencies tasked with pandemic preparedness or response to infectious disease outbreaks been in the business of bioweapons development all along?

🦠 The Bioweapons Convention Betrayal

In a June 22, 2026 interview on Just the News and No Noise, hosts Amanda Head and John Solomon pressed world-renowned cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough on newly released DNI documents exposing the US government’s role in funding dangerous bio labs — and specifically Dr. Anthony Fauci’s involvement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The timing was acute: Senator Rand Paul, chairing the Senate Homeland Security Committee, had just subpoenaed Fauci after the former NIAID director refused a voluntary appearance.

🔬 The Offense Masquerading as Defense

Solomon laid out the document revelations: the CIA possessed video of EcoHealth Alliance acknowledging coronavirus enhancement at Wuhan; a whistleblower complaint alleged Fauci lied to Congress; CIA intelligence noted Wuhan lab workers falling sick — and Fauci knew it, yet publicly insisted on a natural origin.

He asked the core question: Why would Fauci maintain the natural-origin narrative with that much evidence against it?

McCullough’s answer was direct and damning:

“I think Fauci was leading America directly into violation of the Bioweapons Convention, this treaty that we signed in 1972, completely ratified in 1975, that said we wouldn’t develop biological weapons. And indeed, that was exactly what was happening in Wuhan. Fauci knew it.”

The implication is staggering in its scope. McCullough wasn’t describing negligence or bureaucratic bungling — he was alleging intentional treaty violation with global consequences.

🏛️ The Agencies Built to Protect Us — Working Against Us

When Head asked whether America is prepared for another pandemic, McCullough named the specific agencies that should be safeguarding the public:

BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)

The Biological Threat Reduction Program within the military

His assessment was brutal:

“I don’t think any of these agencies are doing anything to protect us. In fact, they are actively involved in creating the next pandemic, working with dangerous pathogens. Nothing is defensive here. I think this is actually offense.”

This gets to the heart of the institutional critique McCullough has maintained for years. The apparatus sold to the public as biodefense is, in his analysis, offensive biological weapons development — veiled in pandemic preparedness language, funded by taxpayers, and shielded by a complicit media.

🔗 The Fauci Web: Intelligence, Defense, Media

McCullough outlined the specific questions he wants answered under oath:

What did Fauci know about the Wuhan lab? How many times did EcoHealth Alliance director Peter Daszak physically enter that facility? What happened to the DIFFUSE protocol — the final genetic modification that made the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein lock onto human ACE2 receptors? What is Fauci’s relationship with the intelligence community, the Department of Defense, and the media?

That last question is the connective tissue. McCullough isn’t just alleging a rogue scientist — he’s describing an interlocking system where intel agencies, defense contractors, public health bureaucracies, and corporate media protect each other. Solomon himself noted Fauci’s “protection bracket” was among the most formidable he’d seen in 40 years of journalism — second only to Hunter Biden’s.

⚖️ The Liability Question

McCullough framed the stakes plainly: if Fauci knowingly funded gain-of-function research that produced a pandemic virus in violation of the Bioweapons Convention, then the deaths from COVID-19, the vaccine complications, the business shutdowns — all of it sits on his shoulders.

“Think about the liability that he has for all the people who died from this virus, those who died from vaccine complications, the businesses that were shut down. This is an enormous calamity and it’s on his shoulders.”

The media blackout McCullough noted — ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC completely ignoring the DNI document release — only reinforces the institutional protection dynamic he described.

🛡️ Practical Takeaways

McCullough pivoted briefly to actionable advice for World Cup attendees: nasal sprays, throat sprays, and carrying a medical emergency kit from The Wellness Company to treat illness early rather than rely on foreign ERs. But the lasting message was that the American people cannot trust the agencies designed to protect them — because those agencies are running offense, not defense.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

📚 References