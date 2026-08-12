Fauci's Miscarriage of Public Health Led to Actual Fetal Loss in Thousands of Pregnant Women

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please watch this very brief interview on primetime television Monday August 10, 2026 as Liz MacDonald host of The Evening Edit, Fox Business, breaks the story on Fauci’s text concerns regarding why the COVID-19 vaccines would cause miscarriage.

The COVID-19 vaccines, and the entire mRNA platform, had no preclinical safety or teratogenicity testing in lab mammalian models despite the mRNA platform being around for decades. For that reason, pregnant women and women of childbearing potential were strictly excluded from the 2020-21 trials of Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, and Novavax.

Fauci’s texts reveal that he as well as Dr Rochelle Wilensky and then Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy had concerns over the biological plausibility and the lack of data. Safety information was accumulating in the CDC VAERS system ringing the early warning alarm that indeed women were losing their babies after COVID-19 vaccination. These came from reports were the healthcare provider had determined the shots were related.

At that time in 2021, myself and coauthors stated publicly that COVID-19 vaccination was contraindicated in pregnancy. By 2023, Thorp et al had in print, fully-peer reviewed, that compared to the influenza vaccine, which is given in all three trimesters of pregnancy, the COVID-19 vaccines were associated with > 100-fold increased risk of fetal loss (miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature delivery).

A CDC survey of women pregnant during the 2021-22 flu season found that 60.5% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 54.4% had completed their primary vaccine series.

Another CDC analysis found that among 84,711 pregnant women who were pregnant between January and April 2022, 73.7% had completed the primary COVID-19 vaccine series before or during pregnancy.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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https://jpands.org/vol28no1/thorp.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/fluvaxview/coverage-by-season/pregnant-april-2022.html

https://www.cdc.gov/covidvaxview/publications/covid19-vaccination-high-risk-pregnancy.html