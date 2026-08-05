“I Plead the Fifth, They Plead Allegiance” — Democrats Shower Fauci With Praise While He Hides Behind the Fifth

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many have said the most shocking revelation from the July 29, 2026 US Senate HSGAC examination of Dr Anthony Fauci was the obvious political theatre by democratic senators who overlooked Fauci’s diary, pardon, and refusal to answer questions and gushed praise on the disgraced bureaucrat. Dr McCullough gave reaction on Just the News, Real America’s Voice just hours after the hearing.

📋 The Scene

Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate, flanked by heavy security, trembling and visibly shaken — body language that Dr. McCullough described as “guilt with a capital G.” Over the course of the hearing, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times, refusing to answer questions about:

The COVID-19 response he orchestrated

His publicly-accessible government diary revealing private beliefs that directly contradicted his public pronouncements

The preemptive 10-year pardon shielding him from accountability

The origins of the pandemic and his role in shaping the narrative

This is the same man who once declared: “If you question the science, you question me.” Now, when finally questioned under oath, he had nothing to say.

🏛️ The Political Chasm

The Republican Interrogators

Senators Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Bernie Moreno, and Josh Hawley came prepared. Johnson brought roughly six inches of studies demonstrating ivermectin’s efficacy — including the ICON study from Florida showing over 50% reduction in mortality for acute COVID-19. They pressed on:

Why hospitals continued administering remdesivir against WHO guidance (the WHO said in November 2020: do not use it)

Why patients had to hire attorneys just to force hospitals to administer ivermectin

Why shared decision-making and patient autonomy were discarded

How Fauci manipulated media coverage while undermining the Trump White House Task Force

McCullough’s assessment: “Our Republican standards for truth really held up strong.”

The Democrat Absolution Ceremony

This is where the transcript paints a damning picture — though the document doesn’t provide verbatim quotes from every Democrat senator, McCullough’s reaction is unambiguous:

“I was shocked that the Democrats, instead of asking questions and wanting to learn about what happened through the pandemic, what Fauci knew — instead, they just heaped praise on him.”

The Democrats treated a man who:

Left his diary on government servers for years, revealing he privately believed things he publicly denied

Orchestrated policies that McCullough argues led to deaths from both COVID illness AND the vaccines

Spent the pandemic in self-aggrandizement — applying for cash prizes, celebrating media appearances, expressing zero concern for actual patients

Never treated a single patient during the entire crisis

Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey literally read Teddy Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech to praise Fauci — the same Fauci who just invoked the Fifth Amendment over a hundred times rather than answer for his pandemic decisions.

The “man in the arena” speech is about the person who dares greatly, who strives valiantly, who spends himself in a worthy cause. Roosevelt wrote it to honor those who step into the fray and risk failure in pursuit of something meaningful.

Kim applied it to a bureaucrat who:

Refused to answer a single substantive question

Hid behind a preemptive pardon from Biden

Left a diary on government servers revealing he privately believed things he publicly denied

Never treated a single COVID patient while amassing media appearances and receiving cash prizes at taxpayers expense

The irony is almost too perfect. The speech Kim read is about showing up and being accountable — the exact opposite of what Fauci did. It was pure political theater, designed to reframe cowardice as courage and evasion as persecution. Kim wasn’t honoring a man in the arena. He was eulogizing the very concept of accountability that has been applied to Dr McCullough and the small group of brave doctors who stood in the arena, risked their lives, and treated patients early at home to prevent hospitalization and death.

🔍 The Diary: A Window Into Duplicity

Fauci’s diary wasn’t leaked or stolen — he left it on government servers, essentially public, for years. When finally discovered, it revealed:

Private musings that contradicted his public statements

Knowledge that the scientists he’d later ask to sign the “natural origins” letter didn’t believe what they were writing

An obsessive focus on media manipulation and personal accolades rather than patient welfare

McCullough’s verdict: “This is despicable.” He contrasted Fauci’s behavior with his own during the pandemic — hundreds of national TV appearances while simultaneously treating patients, developing protocols, and ultimately founding The Wellness Company to provide honest medical guidance.

💊 Ivermectin: The Treatment They Knew Worked

Senator Johnson’s stack of studies made the case that’s now undeniable: ivermectin was safe, effective, and deliberately suppressed. Key points:

The ICON study demonstrated over 50% mortality reduction

Patients were forced to obtain legal representation just to access a FDA-approved medication

Even with court orders, some hospital physicians still refused

The medical establishment looked to Fauci and placed institutional loyalty above the Hippocratic Oath

McCullough notes the public is finally waking up — not just to ivermectin for infectious disease, but to its off-label anti-neoplastic (anti-cancer) properties as well.

🧪 The One Real Victory: Gain-of-Function Research Terminated

Amid the Fauci spectacle, the Trump administration formally ended gain-of-function research the night before the hearing. McCullough called it “very important” but stressed it needs to go beyond just government funding — all such research must end:

“It’s like having mad scientists trying to create nuclear bombs in academic laboratories. We can’t have it.”

All experts now agree: if another pandemic emerges, it will come from an academic biolab — just like the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

🏥 The Unfinished Business: Hospital Accountability

McCullough emphasized that the next frontier is dragging hospital CEOs and chief medical officers before Congress to answer:

Why they continued using remdesivir against explicit WHO guidance — and still use it today

Why patient and family wishes were systematically ignored

Why shared decision-making was abandoned in favor of coercive protocols

How they plan to win back public trust after, as McCullough put it, failing miserably through the pandemic

🎯 The Bottom Line

The Democrats’ performance at this hearing wasn’t just partisan loyalty — it was a declaration that institutional power, once wielded, is beyond reproach. Fauci could plead the Fifth 111 times, leave his duplicitous diary on a government server, accept a preemptive pardon, and still receive standing ovations from one half of the political class.

The message is clear: accountability is for people without the right party affiliation. For everyone else, there’s always the Fifth Amendment — and a room full of Democrats ready to call you a hero for using it.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints