Salmonella Egg Outbreak, Parasitic Lettuce Crisis, and the Total Failure of Agencies Entrusted with Your Food — and Your Life

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Salmonella and cyclospora cause two very different dysenteric syndromes.

🥚 7-month Salmonella Outbreak, 4 months of Cyclosporiasis — Double Diarrhea Jeopardy

📋 The Interview at a Glance

Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, sat down with Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice to break down two parallel foodborne outbreaks — and delivered a blunt lesson most doctors won’t tell you.

🦠 Salmonella (from eggs)

Source: Midwest Poultry operations in Texas — cage-free brown eggs sold under Kroger and Brookshire Farms brands.

Scale: 98 confirmed cases, 26 hospitalizations. The outbreak ran for seven months before federal agencies got it under control.

The mechanism: Salmonella is physically inside the eggs — meaning it’s in the chickens themselves. You can’t wash it off the shell.

Who’s at risk: People eating runny eggs — sunny side up, raw eggs in smoothies, undercooked scrambles. Properly cooked scrambled eggs kill it.

The key clinical takeaway McCullough emphasized:

For otherwise healthy adults: do NOT treat the diarrhea. Let it rip. Fluids and electrolytes only. The pathogen clears fast on its own.

Why? Because salmonella gastroenteritis is a self-limiting infection. Antidiarrheals trap the pathogen in your gut and prolong the illness. This is basic medicine that most people never hear because nobody bothers to explain it.

Exceptions — when to use antibiotics (Emergency Medical Kit, The Wellness Company):

Adults over 65 who are frail → azithromycin or ciprofloxacin

Children → azithromycin

🥬 Cyclosporiasis (from lettuce and raw vegetables)

McCullough drew a sharp distinction here: cyclospora is a different beast entirely. Unlike salmonella’s rapid-fire course, cyclosporiasis is a parasitic infection contracted from contaminated produce — lettuce, raw veggies — and it doesn’t resolve the same way.

📣 Different Management for Salmonella Versus Cyclosporiasis

He noted both conditions are addressable with what’s in the TWC emergency medical kits, but the clinical approach differs. Salmonella should be allowed to run its course over 24-48 hours unless the patient is a child or senior > 65 years, then antibiotics (AZM) should be used. Cyclospora after eating lettuce or raw vegetables should be treated with 7-10 days of the antibiotic TMP-SMX. Both are in the Emergency Medical Kit.

🔥 The Bigger Indictment

The salmonella outbreak ran seven months before containment. McCullough didn’t hide his disgust:

“This is shocking that our agencies haven’t gotten control over this.”

The subtext is clear: the FDA and CDC are broken not by accident but by design. Regulatory capture, revolving-door corruption, and a culture that punishes competence while rewarding media celebrity.

🎬 Fauci Sidebar

The interview pivoted hard at the end to Fauci pleading the Fifth before the Senate Homeland Security Committee — a stark contrast to his 2022 promise to “answer any questions at any time from any oversight committee.”

McCullough’s take: the Biden preemptive pardon must be challenged. Circumstances have changed. The information we have now — on SARS-CoV-2’s origins, the suppression of early treatment, and the harms of the vaccines — couldn’t possibly have been known by whoever signed that pardon. Crimes against humanity, fraudulent concealment, negligent homicide. Let the probe move forward.

🧠 What to Actually Do for Gastroenteritis after Eating Eggs

Have an emergency medical kit on hand Eggs in your fridge Check lot numbers. If recalled, return them. Cook eggs thoroughly.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints