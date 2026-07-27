International Study Finds 75% of Embalmers Observed White Fibrous Clots in Corpses

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Former Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association President Christopher Calvey Jr., former Air Force Major Thomas Haviland, and embalmer Richard Hirschman joined me to discuss the now-widespread reports of anomalous white fibrous clots being recovered from human corpses.

Haviland recently published the results of a four-year international survey involving 808 embalmers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Among those surveyed, 75.2% reported observing the unusual white fibrous clots, while respondents estimated that the structures were present in approximately 23.4% of embalmed bodies.

Reports of the phenomenon increased in 2020 and accelerated sharply beginning in 2021, coinciding with the mass mRNA injection campaigns.

During the interview, Hirschman displayed a recent specimen that he estimated would have measured approximately 60 inches long if fully extended. He said he continues to observe the unusual structures in roughly half of the bodies he embalms and emphasized that he had never encountered them before 2021.

Calvey described similar findings, including artery-sized fibrous structures that can obstruct embalming-fluid distribution and force embalmers to use multiple injection sites. He also reported observing increasingly thick and viscous blood during the embalming process.

All three panelists stressed that these structures appear fundamentally different from conventional postmortem blood clots. The discussion also examined emerging laboratory analyses suggesting that the white fibrous clots contain abnormal, amyloid-like fibrin and are linked to spike protein exposure.

Although embalmers are uniquely positioned to observe changes within the vascular system, many funeral professionals remain reluctant to discuss the findings publicly. Hirschman and Calvey described widespread private acknowledgment of the phenomenon among their colleagues, including at professional funeral-director meetings and mortuary schools.

We concluded the panel by calling for a congressional hearing led by Senator Ron Johnson and demanding that major institutions—including the FDA, CDC, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and Stanford—finally do their jobs and investigate this major public health crisis.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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