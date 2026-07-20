Lurching from One Fabricated Crisis to the Next

As the war in Iran intensifies into another “Forever War” that will kill and maim hundreds of thousands (if not millions) and cost trillions, “We the People” should pause to review all the crises—all the purported threats to national security and public safety—that have racked our Republic since President Johnson used the phony Gulf of Tonkin incident in 1964 to escalate the war in Vietnam. The face of “the enemy” is constantly changing, but the “threat” he poses to us is always an iteration of the same melodrama run by the same complex of manipulators and profiteers.

I would be extremely grateful if you would like and share this post, and purchase a copy of the book (Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions), which will be published tomorrow (July 21, 2026).

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