FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Lurching from One Fabricated Crisis to the Next

Video trailer to my new book, "Mind Viruses," shows how each purported threat to national security and public safety has followed the same program run by the same Complex that profits from panic.
John Leake's avatar
John Leake
Jul 20, 2026

As the war in Iran intensifies into another “Forever War” that will kill and maim hundreds of thousands (if not millions) and cost trillions, “We the People” should pause to review all the crises—all the purported threats to national security and public safety—that have racked our Republic since President Johnson used the phony Gulf of Tonkin incident in 1964 to escalate the war in Vietnam. The face of “the enemy” is constantly changing, but the “threat” he poses to us is always an iteration of the same melodrama run by the same complex of manipulators and profiteers.

I would be extremely grateful if you would like and share this post, and purchase a copy of the book (Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions), which will be published tomorrow (July 21, 2026).

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