Mind Virus Disinfected — McCullough & Stinchfield on SCOTUS, Transgender Mania, and the War on Masculinity

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

More and more SCOTUS decisions have relevance to medical practice.

🎙️ Stinchfield Interview Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough – June 30, 2026

⚖️ Supreme Court Upholds State Bans on Males in Women’s Sports

The interview’s centerpiece is the Supreme Court ruling affirming states’ rights to ban biological males from competing in women’s sports. Grant Stinchfield frames it as “common sense” and a “real blow to transgender mania,” noting it’s remarkable such an obvious issue had to reach the highest court.

Dr. McCullough’s key points:

As a medical doctor, he asserts the authority to determine sex: “A boy who is a male at birth is a boy and a male, period.” He refuses to “play games with transgender medicine.”

He states that most transgender individuals have autism — describing it as a neuropsychiatric disorder causing confusion. They need psychological counseling, not puberty blockers, hormones, or “sterilizing or disfiguring surgery.”

He cites the ~30% muscle mass advantage males hold and references the Olympics where male boxers “beat the crud out of” female competitors, plus a volleyball player whose eye socket was crushed.

He calls the transgender movement “essentially cheating” and demands all awards won by males in women’s categories be reversed — specifically naming Lia Thomas winning over Riley Gaines.

On Richard Levine (Rachel Levine): McCullough recounts telling Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox that “His name is Richard Levine. He’s a man living out his sexual fantasy as a woman.”

He identifies the root cause as a mind virus — an “infectious contagious thought pattern” spreading from mind to mind, part of a globalist collectivist push against American individualism.

Stinchfield’s analysis: He frames transgender ideology as a “war on masculinity” — the left hates strong men, and blurring gender lines makes populations easier to control.

🔬 Minor Topics Covered

Turbo Cancers & COVID Boosters: Dr. Angus Dalgleish (UK oncologist) observed stable melanoma patients relapsing after boosters due to T-cell suppression. A Madrid study confirmed T-cell exhaustion after third doses. McCullough cites a 49-year-old woman with turbo pancreatic cancer post-booster — no family history, no risk factors.

Food Industry: Gary Brecka (MAHA committee chair) argues highly processed foods were intentionally designed to sicken Americans and increase pharmaceutical dependence. McCullough partially agrees — the design aimed at addiction (Doritos → Coke cycle), with sickness as a byproduct, not necessarily direct pharma collusion.

Fear Porn & Infectious Diseases: McCullough argues media hypes Ebola, Hantavirus, and tick-borne illnesses to juice vaccine markets, then drops coverage when insufficient fear exists. With supportive hospital care, survival rates are high. The cruise ship Hantavirus outbreak involved concealed rodent-control logs — what he calls “fraudulent concealment” by the WHO.

Wellness Company Products: Emergency medical kits, ivermectin/fenbendazole adjunct cancer treatment (94% clinical benefit), SHIELD botanical blend, and Spike Detox are promoted.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

Source: Transcript of “Stinchfield the Podcast,” June 30, 2026, featuring Dr. Peter McCullough. Host: Grant Stinchfield. Sponsored by The Wellness Company (twc.health).