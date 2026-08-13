Category X: HHS Leaders Injected Pregnant Women with an Untested Gene Therapy — Then Hid the Miscarriages

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Recent developments orchestrated in the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs chairman Ron Johnson have been effective in changing public opinion, not only about Dr Anthony Fauci, but the entire pandemic response and in particular, the COVID-19 vaccines. I sat down with Dallas podcaster Grant Stinchfield to answer questions. As usual Grant was prepared.

🎙️ The Bio-Ethical Breach: COVID Vaccines and Pregnancy

Grant Stinchfield hosted Dr. Peter McCullough for a blistering examination of newly revealed text messages between Dr. Anthony Fauci and then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, exposing that top public health officials privately acknowledged the COVID vaccines’ potential to cause miscarriages — while publicly insisting they were safe for pregnant women.

🔴 The Smoking Gun Text

The centerpiece of the episode is a Fauci-to-Walensky text message where he warned:

“This theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the first trimester” — referring to the cytokine storm and fever triggered by the second vaccine dose.

Fauci’s private instincts were correct. The mRNA vaccines raised inflammatory cytokines that crossed the placenta, causing placental rejection and fetal loss. Yet as McCullough noted, “he lied to the public” — joined by Walensky, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and New England Journal of Medicine editor Eric Rubin.

📊 The Data They Buried

McCullough and Dr. James Thorpe (an OB-GYN and first author) analyzed CDC’s own VAERS data and published their findings in the Journal of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Key findings:

The COVID vaccines were over 100 times more dangerous to pregnant women than the influenza vaccine, measured by fetal loss rates

Thousands of women lost their babies — data the CDC had in real time while Fauci was publicly claiming “no red flags”

A controversial 2021 NEJM paper by Shimabukuro initially reported miscarriage rates could reach 82% post-vaccination (baseline: ~15%), before a correction walked it back to “we just don’t know”

Lin et al found mRNA in cord blood and human placenta

🧬 No Preclinical Testing

McCullough emphasized a fundamental breach: these vaccines never passed preclinical mammalian maternal-fetal safety testing or teratogenicity testing. No pregnant rats were studied. No birth defect screening was conducted. This is standard protocol for any drug — skipped entirely.

He and Dr. Raphael Stricker (who leads the largest fetal loss clinic in the U.S.) published a 2021 warning in Trial Site News stating the vaccines should have been classified as Pregnancy Category X — do not use in pregnancy.

🎭 The Public Deception

Stinchfield played archived clips of Fauci telling the American public:

“Approximately 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with no red flags “

“There’s no indication whatsoever of any increase of any adverse issues”

The vaccines were “very safe“

Meanwhile, the CDC’s own V-safe self-reporting system showed 7.7% of recipients became sick enough to require urgent care or hospitalization. Fauci had real-time access to miscarriage reports, maternal hemorrhage data, and fetal death figures — and chose to call unvaccinated Americans the problem.

🩺 The Bottom Line

Among very rare pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19, they had better outcomes than comparable non-pregnant women (Pineles et al., Annals of Internal Medicine). “In-hospital death occurred in 0.8% (n = 9) of pregnant patients and 3.5% (n = 340) of nonpregnant patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and viral pneumonia.” Natural immunity was widespread before vaccines arrived. There was never a medical justification for injecting pregnant women with an untested gene-based product — and the architects of that policy knew the risks and concealed them.

Pineles BL, Goodman KE, Pineles L, O'Hara LM, Nadimpalli G, Magder LS, Baghdadi JD, Parchem JG, Harris AD. In-Hospital Mortality in a Cohort of Hospitalized Pregnant and Nonpregnant Patients With COVID-19. Ann Intern Med. 2021 Aug;174(8):1186-1188. doi: 10.7326/M21-0974. Epub 2021 May 11. PMID: 33971101; PMCID: PMC8251936.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints

References: Fauci-Walensky text messages (Senate investigation, 2026); Thorpe et al., J Am Physicians Surg, 2023; Shimabukuro et al., NEJM, 2021; McCullough & Stricker, Trial Site News, 2021; Pinellas et al., Ann Intern Med, 2021; CDC V-safe data.

Pineles BL, Goodman KE, Pineles L, O'Hara LM, Nadimpalli G, Magder LS, Baghdadi JD, Parchem JG, Harris AD. In-Hospital Mortality in a Cohort of Hospitalized Pregnant and Nonpregnant Patients With COVID-19. Ann Intern Med. 2021 Aug;174(8):1186-1188. doi: 10.7326/M21-0974. Epub 2021 May 11. PMID: 33971101; PMCID: PMC8251936.