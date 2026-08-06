BREAKING: SENATE COMMITTEE VOTES 8–5 TO HOLD ANTHONY FAUCI IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a major victory, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8–5 to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress. The vote followed Fauci’s refusal to answer more than 100 questions while testifying under subpoena, repeatedly invoking the Fifth Amendment despite receiving a sweeping autopen pardon from President Biden.

Committee Chairman Rand Paul intends to send the committee’s criminal contempt recommendation and legal brief directly to the Department of Justice. Paul is pursuing this route rather than allowing the case to be buried by a likely filibuster or failed 60-vote battle on the Senate floor. The referral is expected to be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

If convicted of contempt of Congress, Fauci could face between one month and one year in prison.

Contempt of Congress is only one small aspect of Fauci’s illicit activities. He forced deadly mRNA shots on millions through illegal mandates, suppressed life-saving treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, promoted lethal hospital protocols involving remdesivir and ventilators, imposed country-destroying lockdowns that devastated millions, oversaw the destruction of federal records, and funded gain-of-function experiments that contributed to the pandemic… before working to cover it up with the CIA.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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