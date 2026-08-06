Will Anthony Fauci's Pardon Hold Strong?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief panel discussion where I am joined by two legal experts discussing the validity of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s preemptive pardon for potential crimes he committed for ten years. Amir Beno is a former prosecutor and a constitutional law attorney and Grace Reilly is the host of Restoring America with Grace Reilly Podcast.

Of, note on the ethics of Fauci using NIH resources to apply for and receive cash prizes during the pandemic, his wife, Christine Grady should be questioned. She was the person responsible for breaches in NIH ethics during this time and technically would have either direct or have assigned oversight over her now disgraced husband.

Dr Christine Grady was the chief bioethicist at the NIH Clinical Center — meaning she literally ran the ethics department for the nation's premier research hospital. Her husband, Anthony Fauci, was simultaneously raking in cash prizes during the pandemic, some approaching $1 million from foreign foundations. Rand Paul's committee released emails showing NIH staff — taxpayer-funded employees — helping assemble nomination packages and navigating ethics reviews for Fauci's awards. Grady's position created an obvious conflict: the chief bioethicist's spouse was enriching himself (and her) through prizes vetted by the very ethics apparatus she oversees. She is currently enjoying a cushy job as senior advisor and professor at Georgetown.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation