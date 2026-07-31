Explosive Senate Inquiry Paints Anthony Fauci Into a Corner

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please review this explosive reel from July 29, 2026 on The Evening Edit, Fox Business hosted by Liz MacDonald. I responded candidly that Dr Fauci over time became a national disgrace as the leader of the largest American public health debacle in the modern era. Trust in public health has been erased. The medical establishment, left wing of Congress and its media surrogates should be ashamed.

While right leaning outlets such as FOX Business, FOX, and NewsMax covered the hearing with key evidence and comments from US Senators, left wing commentators such as Lawrence O’Donnell heaped praise on Fauci asserting he “saved lives.” Fauci’s diary did not indicate he treated or advised on a single patient. He was obsessed with his own aura, not Americans sick with SARS-CoV-2, the virus he helped create. Joe Scarborough dismissed the hearing as “political theatre” while others said America wants to forget the pandemic and move on. I will let you decide.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

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