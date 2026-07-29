Cyclospora Cramping Summer Fun, FDA and Peptides, MAHA Fades

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this July 28, 2026 on the Cyclospora outbreak, FDA review of peptides, and the fall of MAHA. Dr Peter McCullough joins Dr Gina Loudon on American Sunrise, Real America’s Voice.

Please note Wednesday July 29, 2026 Dr Anthony Fauci is scheduled to testify in the US Senate, and provided he does not cancel which is a real possibility, McCullough Foundation and Focal Points will be bringing you all the coverage an analysis.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints