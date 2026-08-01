Cyclospora in Your Salad, Spike Protein in Your Veins: Welcome to MAGA's Public Health Nightmare

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In my orbit, there is no one more pro-MAGA than Las Vegas media mogul, Wayne Allyn Root.

🎙️ Interview Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough on Warzone Live with Wayne Allyn Root

Cyclospora Outbreak — A Public Health Failure

Dr. McCullough warned of a cyclospora outbreak spreading through America’s food supply — a protozoan parasite linked to contaminated lettuce shipped by Taylor Farms to major grocery chains and fast-food outlets. Thousands are sick, hundreds hospitalized, with explosive watery diarrhea lasting up to a month if untreated.

His immediate advice: don’t wait for stool testing. Empirically treat with trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim/Septra), which McCullough noted is included in The Wellness Company’s Emergency Medical Kit. For those allergic to sulfa drugs (like Root’s wife Cindy), telemedicine consultation through the kit can secure alternatives like nitazoxanide.

The irony wasn’t lost on Root — a longtime carnivore who eats almost zero vegetables — that salad-eaters trying to be healthy are the ones getting “deathly ill,” while his meat-heavy diet kept him clear. McCullough urged cooking food thoroughly and warned of cross-contamination risks in shipping.

The Failed COVID Vaccine Campaign

The conversation pivoted to what McCullough called “the failed COVID-19 vaccine campaign.” Root, an unvaccinated SUPER-MAGA Trump supporter, noted the awkwardness of dining with Republican doctor friends who still brag about getting annual COVID and flu shots. McCullough dismissed this as “a religion” — faith-based belief immune to data.

Key points made during the segment:

Remdesivir was pushed by HHS under Biden despite WHO and European Critical Care Society recommending against it. Nurses nicknamed it “Run, Death is Near.”

Turbo cancers are now the dominant vaccine injury presentation — people diagnosed and dead within weeks.

Aortic dissection killed Senator Lindsey Graham (age 71). McCullough argued this should never happen with proper monitoring, especially given Graham’s family history. The vaccine likely accelerated what might have taken another decade.

Actor Sam Neill announced he was cancer-free, then dropped dead of a heart attack two weeks later — another suspected vaccine casualty in heavily mandated New Zealand.

Flu shots backfire: Multiple trials show recipients are more likely to get influenza and common colds. McCullough took them for 40 years as a hospital staffing requirement and was “sick almost every month.” Five years without them — never healthier.

Spike Protein & Detox

McCullough recommended Root get LabCorp’s COVID Antibody Test ($69, order online). If spike antibodies exceed 1,000 units/mL, he should take The Wellness Company’s Ultimate Spike Detox or Spike Support (containing nattokinase). McCullough personally takes it and is still seeing late complications in his patients — blood clots in 2026 from shots taken in 2021.

Bottom Line

A SUPER-MAGA host and a world-renowned physician, both aligned with Trump’s MAHA/HHS reform agenda, openly documenting that even under the new administration, public health failures — contaminated food, a deadly vaccine campaign, brainwashed doctors — remain entrenched. McCullough’s closing wisdom: “Go natural for a better outcome.”

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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