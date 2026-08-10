"The Vaccine Mafia": Book by Former Pfizer Toxicologist Exposes the Crime of the Century

When I first heard about the work of Dr. Helmut Sterz a few years go, I knew he was destined to be one of the most important witnesses of the global organized criminal enterprise of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine program.

I was therefore keen to interview him (see above interview from 2024). What he told me then confirmed my initial intuition in April 2020 that the mRNA COVID-19 “vaccine” was a fait accompli— a done deal— and that no proper trials and toxicology would be performed.

My dark vision came to me on April 6, when I saw Bill Gates tell Trevor Noah on the Daily Show that “a vaccine is the only thing that will allow us to return to normal.” He also announced that his foundation was going to invest billions in building factories to make COVID-19 vaccines, even before seeing conclusive data on their efficacy. It was critically important, he claimed, to scale up manufacturing during testing instead of waiting for trial results.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, also gave an interview on CNN in which he stated it was imperative to fast-track vaccine development. “We then need to be ready to scale and manufacture that vaccine in literally hundreds of millions and billions of doses because it needs to go global when we have it,” he explained. The labs developing the vaccines had no choice but to succeed in quickly making safe and effective products.

At that point, I knew that the heralded new vaccine was a done deal, a fait accompli, and that we would soon get it come hell or high water.

Dr. Helmut Sterz performed toxicology research for major pharmaceutical companies over a career spanning 1974-2009. From 2001-2009, Dr. Sterz was CEO of Global Research & Development at Pfizer’s lab in Amboise, France, where he was responsible for performing toxicology analysis of the company’s drug portfolio in Europe.

Dr. Sterz confirmed my worst suspicions. Those responsible for this undertaking created the Pharma Lab equivalent of a Pandora’s Box that has released a host of sickness and death on mankind.

Dr. Sterz has compiled his knowledge and expertise into a fascinating book about this organized crime racket titled The Vaccine Mafia: Pfizer’s Former Chief Toxicologist Proves How Toxic Substances Were Unlawfully Sold to Us as a Solution for Covid-19 that will be published on August 26.

The book—which includes a Foreword by yours truly—is a treasure trove of documented factual information and analysis. If the book makes it onto the New York Times bestseller list, it will be a direct thumb in the eye of the Vaccine Mafia that committed this global organized crime. Help to make this happen by clicking on the image below to pre-order your copy today.

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