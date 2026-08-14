FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Negative Tissue Pressure, Elastic Vessels, and the Waves That Moves Your Blood

Why the heart is actually a secondary pump, more like a hydraulic ram
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
∙ Paid

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As a cardiologist, naturally the heart is the center of my medical world view. Dr Branko Furst came on Focal Points to shatter all of it.

🫀 The Heart as a Secondary Pump — Interview Summary

Host: Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist
Guest: Dr. Branko Furst, Professor Emeritus of Anesthesiology, Albany Medical College

Furst, B., & González-Alonso, J. (2025). The heart, a secondary organ in the control of blood circulation. Experimental Physiology, 110, 649–665. https://doi.org/10.1113/EP091387

🌳 The Central Provocation

Dr. Branko Furst, a Slovenian-born anesthesiologist who trained in England before spending decades at Texas Tech and Albany Medical College, sat down with Dr. Peter McCullough to dismantle one of medicine’s most sacred dogmas: the heart is not the primary pump of the circulatory system.

Furst spent over twenty years researching this question after encountering the work of Rudolf Steiner, who in 1920 proposed that the heart doesn’t pump blood at all — it impedes and regulates blood already in motion. What started as a fringe idea led Furst to challenge the orthodoxy and produce a Springer-published book, multiple peer-reviewed papers, and a paradigm-shifting model of circulation backed by over 800 references.

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