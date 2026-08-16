FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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How A Pregnant Nurse Knew mRNA Vaccination Was Wrong

Adara Allen gave up her job and struggled to keep her baby safe
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please watch this brief segment where I am joined by nurse Adara Allen on NEWSMAX prime time with Rob Finnerty. Allen’s story is compelling and she is so grateful in the end she made the right choice.

Sadly many pregnant women were not so fortunate in 2020-2021 and were either deceived or forced into potentially dangerous genetic vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna mRNA when similar women just a few months earlier were excluded from randomized trials based on a dangerous mechanism of action and the lack of preclinical safety data.

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📝Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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