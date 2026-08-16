How A Pregnant Nurse Knew mRNA Vaccination Was Wrong

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please watch this brief segment where I am joined by nurse Adara Allen on NEWSMAX prime time with Rob Finnerty. Allen’s story is compelling and she is so grateful in the end she made the right choice.

Sadly many pregnant women were not so fortunate in 2020-2021 and were either deceived or forced into potentially dangerous genetic vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna mRNA when similar women just a few months earlier were excluded from randomized trials based on a dangerous mechanism of action and the lack of preclinical safety data.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation