Coming to Grips with Post-Pandemic Turbo-Cancer

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

You will not see any coverage of post-pandemic turbo cancer on CNN or MS Now but you will on NEWSMAX. Please enjoy this segment of FINNERTY where we take on the issue and give some practical recommendations. I cited El-Deiry and Kuperwasser shown below.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints