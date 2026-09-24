FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Coming to Grips with Post-Pandemic Turbo-Cancer

Rob Finnerty on NEWSMAX prime time with Dr Drew Pinksy and Dr Peter McCullough
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

You will not see any coverage of post-pandemic turbo cancer on CNN or MS Now but you will on NEWSMAX. Please enjoy this segment of FINNERTY where we take on the issue and give some practical recommendations. I cited El-Deiry and Kuperwasser shown below.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

📝Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture