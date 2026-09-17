Want a Good Night’s Sleep and Better Health? Come to St Rest

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this comprehensive review of modern health issues with Kerstin Lindquist on the St Rest Podcast. Kerstin Lindquist is a four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, bestselling author, podcast host, and certified health coach. She is widely recognized for her 13-year tenure as a prominent program host on QVC, where she anchored popular shows like Saturday Morning Q and The Balanced Kitchen With Kerstin, driving hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales.

🎙️ Interview Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough on Stressed with Kirsten Lindquist

Kirsten Lindquist opens by noting she was initially nervous to host Dr. McCullough given his controversial reputation, but felt compelled by her “biblical wellness” mission to present all sides so listeners can make informed decisions. What follows is a wide-ranging conversation covering Alzheimer’s prevention, cancer screening, vaccines, the pandemic, and everyday health levers.

🧠 Alzheimer’s & Cognitive Health

Both host and guest share deeply personal stakes here — both of McCullough’s parents developed Alzheimer’s (his father died at 83, his mother currently affected at 87), and Lindquist’s mother died of the disease at 71 after onset around 59.

Key points discussed:

APOE genetics: McCullough breaks down the risk tiers — APOE3/E3 (normal) carries roughly a 5% premature Alzheimer’s rate, APOE4/E3 (heterozygous, which Lindquist has) jumps to about 15%, and APOE4/E4 reaches up to 65% in some studies — even higher for African Americans. He flags APOE2 as a protective allele.

Alcohol is “gasoline on a fire” for APOE4 carriers — McCullough tells his E4 patients to abstain entirely.

Diagnostics advancing: He mentions APOE genotyping, the LumaPulse tau blood test, and brain PET scanning as tools to anticipate disease.

Treatment lagging: He notes the seven FDA-approved drugs improve the ADAS-Cog score by only ~1–2 points, and that no case of Alzheimer’s has ever been fully reversed. He expresses interest in Dr. John Lewis’s aloe-based “Brain Care” approach (which showed ~4-point improvement) and mentions psilocybin research the McCullough Foundation reported on in Focal Points.

His personal protocol: normal body weight, no alcohol, daily outdoor exercise, Lewis’s Brain Care supplement.

🩺 Cancer Screening & Early Detection

McCullough describes sitting on a genetic-testing committee years ago where endless academic debate produced nothing — so he and his wife simply paid for a broad commercial cancer genetic panel themselves.

He advocates moving faster on symptoms if genetically predisposed (e.g., back pain warranting a CT/MRI rather than six months of physical therapy).

He praises PreNovo , a head-to-toe MRI with cancer-detection algorithms (~$1,200 cash-pay), noting it can spot cancers down to ~1 millimeter but does not replace colonoscopy.

He highlights emerging circulating tumor DNA blood tests and the FDA-approved Shield colon cancer blood test.

💉 Vaccines & the Autism Question

This is the most controversial segment, and McCullough does not hedge:

He argues the childhood schedule has grown from 5 diseases when he was a child, to ~15 when his kids were young, to over 30 doses before age 4 today — which he calls “excessive” immune stimulation.

He links the expanded schedule to rising rates of asthma, allergic dermatitis, ear tubes, and neuropsychiatric conditions (ADHD, autism, tics, seizures).

He describes autism as a “vaccine-induced post-encephalitic syndrome” — brain inflammation (subclinical encephalitis) triggered by the vaccine bundle in susceptible children.

He cites the McCullough Foundation Report on Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder , which he says triggered a CDC stance change, and points listeners to McCulloughFND.org.

His recommendation: risk stratification — most healthy children born today may be fine with no vaccines, while higher-risk groups (no spleen, cystic fibrosis, occupational exposure) should be selectively vaccinated. He notes vaccines are safer after age 4 and when given separately.

🦠 The Pandemic Retrospective

McCullough frames the era as an “awakening”:

He asserts the virus was lab-engineered in Wuhan and that the spike protein persists in the body , causing long COVID, clots, heart damage, and autoimmunity.

He claims the mRNA vaccines deliver ~10x the spike protein load of natural infection, citing a Barham et al. paper, and calls for their removal from market.

He praises Novavax as the safest option and notes only ~9% of Americans still take boosters.

His preferred approach: early treatment — nasal sprays, gargling, the “McCullough Protocol,” monoclonal antibodies, and oral ivermectin as the “superstar” drug.

He discusses Anthony Fauci’s diary, alleging Fauci developed a post-vaccine blood clot but concealed it, and that Fauci sought clemency from Biden.

🥗 Daily Health Non-Negotiables

McCullough outlines his own routine:

Nasal spray + gargle twice daily (saltwater, iodine, or xylitol-based products like Immune Defense, Xlear/Spry) to disrupt viral replication.

“Ultimate Spike Detox” — nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin to dissolve spike protein, plus sweating (sauna) as an elimination pathway.

Diet (the “Holy Trinity”): diet, fitness, sleep. He prioritizes fish, beans, nuts, egg whites, nonfat dairy; lean chicken and beef, avoids pork (citing genetic vaccines in pork), and cuts the “three S’s” — sugars/sweets, starches, and saturated fat.

Alcohol: urges a 90-day alcohol-free challenge , noting even one drink can disrupt sleep architecture for months.

Sleep: older adults need less sleep (7–8 hours), and physical activity is his top anxiety/stress/sleep remedy.

He plugs Vesper (a nootropic non-alcoholic cocktail) and improved non-alcoholic beers for social events.

📍 Where to Find Him

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, appointments www.peteramcculloughmd.com

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company www.twc.health/focalpoints

President, McCullough Foundation, www.mcculloughfnd.org

Author, Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and NYT Best Seller Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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