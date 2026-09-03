Cold and Flu Season is Here

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this segment of American Sunrise. I am humbled with a severe head cold on national TV. I have found twice daily nasal sprays, throat sprays, and gargles the most effective strategy to prevent viral URI’s. With the onset of a cold they can be increased to 4-6 times per day. Once sick, limit spread by sleeping in separate bedrooms.

🤧 The Common Cold: Ubiquitous Misery, Underestimated Complexity

The “common cold” is a clinical catch-all for upper respiratory infections caused by a rotating cast of viruses. Its very name invites dismissal — but the fact that modern medicine still cannot cure it after centuries speaks to a biological cleverness that humbles pharmaceutical hubris.

🦠 The Top Five Culprits

Rhinovirus — The heavyweight champion, responsible for 30–50% of all colds. Over 160 serotypes ensure perpetual reinfection; immunity to one means nothing against the others. Coronavirus (endemic strains, not SARS-CoV-2) — Four seasonal human coronaviruses (229E, NL63, OC43, HKU1) account for roughly 15% of colds, peaking in winter. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) — A major player in adult colds but notorious for hitting infants and the elderly with bronchiolitis. Parainfluenza Virus — Types 1–4 produce the classic “cold” picture in adults while driving croup in children. Adenovirus — The versatile offender capable of pharyngitis, conjunctivitis, and gastrointestinal symptoms alongside standard cold presentation.

💨 Transmission: What You’re Actually Dealing With

These viruses spread through three primary routes:

Droplet — Coughing and sneezing launch virus-laden particles that land on mucosal surfaces. A single sneeze produces ~40,000 droplets traveling at ~100 mph.

Fomite — Rhinovirus survives hours on doorknobs, phones, keyboards. You touch, you transfer to eyes/nose/mouth, you’re infected. This is arguably the dominant route for rhinovirus specifically.

Direct contact — Handshakes, hugs, close-quarters conversations. Skin-to-skin then skin-to-face.

Incubation is typically 24–72 hours. Peak contagiousness occurs during the first 2–3 days of symptoms. Even though there may be more congestion on days 5-7, there is less spread. The average adult logs 2–4 colds annually; children in daycare can hit 6–8.

💊 Antibiotics: When to Actually Pull the Trigger

Antibiotics do nothing against viruses. Full stop. Yet they’re prescribed for colds at alarming rates — a practice driven more by patient expectation and physician convenience than evidence.

Legitimate indications for antibiotics:

Suspected bacterial sinusitis — Consider antibiotics when symptoms persist beyond 10 days without improvement, or when there’s a “double-worsening” pattern (improvement then sudden deterioration). Purulent discharge alone is not sufficient — it occurs in viral sinusitis too. High fever, unilateral facial pain, and dental pain strengthen the case.

Suspected bacterial bronchitis — True bacterial bronchitis in previously healthy adults is rare. Consider antibiotics only when cough persists beyond 2–3 weeks with purulent sputum, fever, and systemic symptoms, after ruling out pertussis. COPD patients warrant a lower threshold.

The CDC’s own data suggests roughly 30% of outpatient antibiotic prescriptions are unnecessary. The collateral damage — gut microbiome disruption, selection pressure for resistant organisms — is real and cumulative. A cold is miserable; C. difficile colitis is life-threatening. The calculus should be obvious.

Ultimately, the common cold remains a testament to viral evolutionary success. Rest, hydration, and time remain the only proven interventions — a reality the pharmaceutical industry finds deeply unprofitable, which may explain why “cure for the common cold” has been perpetually ten years away for the last half-century.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

📝Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints