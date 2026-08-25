FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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New World Screw Worm, Cyclospora, and Salmonella: Three Concurrent Threats

Dr McCullough and Grant Stinchfield discuss practical preparation, prevention, and treatment
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As our CDC considers to flounder on infectious disease outbreaks, America is looking for practical suggestions on how to protect oneself. Please listen to this quick segment covering three threats: New World screw worm, Cyclospora, and Salmonella. Courtesy Stinchfield Tonight. Solutions are provided in Emergency Medical Kits from The Wellness Company.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

📝Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints

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