New World Screw Worm, Cyclospora, and Salmonella: Three Concurrent Threats

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As our CDC considers to flounder on infectious disease outbreaks, America is looking for practical suggestions on how to protect oneself. Please listen to this quick segment covering three threats: New World screw worm, Cyclospora, and Salmonella. Courtesy Stinchfield Tonight. Solutions are provided in Emergency Medical Kits from The Wellness Company.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints