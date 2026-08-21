Reducing the Burden of Childhood Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this news clip where I review the topsy topsy-turvy story of Trump and RFK trying to get MAHA vaccine reform by reducing the burden of vaccines faced by our children. In many states, the shots are effectively mandatory to attend school with little chance of exemption.

The impetus for trimming the ACIP vaccine schedule comes from the McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder. Until more research is done, the most immediate step to curb the rise of autism is to reduce childhood vaccination, particularly combination products. Courtesy, John Fredericks, Outside the Beltway.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation