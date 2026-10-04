By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

This is the first time I re-joined Dan Bongino after he served as the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during the second Trump administration. President Donald Trump appointed Bongino to the bureau's second-highest position on February 24, 2025, and he officially assumed office on March 17, 2025, serving under FBI Director Kash Patel. Bongino announced in mid-December 2025 that he would step down from his post. He officially returned to civilian life and his media show on January 3, 2026.

🎙️Summary: Bongino–McCullough Interview

The interview is a Dan Bongino show segment featuring Dr. Peter McCullough, built around a single organizing question: why did some people suffer serious harm after COVID-19 vaccination while the large majority came through without obvious problems? Bongino opens by framing McCullough as one of the few early “truth-tellers” during the COVID period, notes that he himself had cancer at the time and felt he had few options, and asks directly whether people who took the shot to keep their jobs have anything to worry about if they haven’t shown symptoms yet. Everything that follows is McCullough’s attempt to answer that question without abandoning the position that the product itself is dangerous.

🧬 The Three-Factor Explanation

McCullough’s core answer is a three-factor model. The first factor is batch variability: he claims the mRNA doses were not uniform, that some people received a very low concentration of messenger RNA, and he points to Pfizer’s lot data — roughly 4,500 lots, with about 75% showing essentially zero serious side effects — as evidence that the product was inconsistent rather than harmless. The second factor is antibody neutralization. If a person’s immune system perfectly neutralizes the spike protein, he says there appear to be no side effects at all; but if the “library” of antibodies is off even slightly, the spike protein can roam through the body and cause damage and syndromes. The third factor is baseline susceptibility. In his cardiology practice, he says, patients with baseline mutations in heart muscle proteins are at increased risk for myocarditis, and those with genetic predispositions to clotting are at increased risk of a vaccine-associated blood clot. McCullough’s answer rests on three variables that, in his telling, determine who gets hurt and who walks away fine:

Batch variability — mRNA doses were not uniform. Some lots contained very little active mRNA, which he links to a large share of Pfizer’s lots showing no serious side effects. The implication: it wasn’t that the product was harmless, but that some people effectively got a low dose.

Antibody neutralization — If the immune system fully neutralizes the spike protein, no problem. If the antibody “library” is slightly off, the spike protein is free to circulate and cause damage.

Baseline susceptibility — Pre-existing mutations in heart muscle proteins raise myocarditis risk; genetic clotting predispositions raise clot risk. In his framing, the vaccine is the trigger, and genetics determine who gets hit.

He repeatedly cites a 98% / 2% split — around 2% of the vaccinated population, per his reading of CDC vSafe data, developing problems.

🦠 The Spike Protein as the Mechanism

The Spike protein is the little “prickly” projection on the surface of the virus, engineered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, acting as an unnatural protein that human enzymes do not break down. The vaccine cranks out a large amount of this protein, and because the mRNA is chemically modified through pseudouridylation and has no known off-switch, production continues for years. He ties persistent spike protein to myocarditis, blood clots, ruptured vessels in the brain, autoimmunity, and — based on his own team’s research — the presence of spike sequences in cancer tissue. He reaches for Lyme disease and syphilis as comparisons: infections that deposit long-lasting material in the body and produce chronic downstream problems.

The spike protein is described as an unnatural, engineered protein that human enzymes don’t break down.

Because the mRNA is chemically modified (pseudouridylation) and, per McCullough, has no off-switch , it keeps producing spike protein for years.

Persistent spike protein is tied, in his account, to myocarditis, blood clots, vessel rupture in the brain, autoimmunity, and even cancer — the last based on his own team finding spike sequences in tumor tissue.

🩸 What the “2%” Should Do (per the interview)

Get a spike antibody test — LabCorp self-order, roughly $79; a number over 1,000 units/mL is where he says problems start showing up.

Spike detox protocols — nattokinase, bromelain, and related enzymes, taken on an empty stomach , for what he says may be a couple of years. The best in class is offered by The Wellness Company as “Ultimate Spike Detox” product.

Sweating — sauna and exercise. mRNA has been found in breast milk (modified sweat), so sweating it out is his advice.

Ivermectin — mentioned as prophylactic and treatment; he cites the Florida ICON study as showing a 50% cut in in-hospital mortality. In the setting of a persistent SARS-CoV-2 reservoir, IVM can be used at full dose for 90 days.

🏥 Broader Inferences in the Segment

97% of people got COVID at least once — so lockdowns were pointless.

Vaccinating during a widespread pandemic drives resistance — the virus “outsmarts” the vaccine.

85% of COVID deaths were avoidable — Dr McCullough’s Senate testimony figure, attributed to hospital mismanagement, ventilator use, and refusal to adopt early outpatient protocols.

Remdesivir — he says the WHO declared it useless in November 2020, yet the U.S. and about 40 countries kept using it.

Masks/PPE — dismissed as theater; the only legitimate use he allows is preventing a bacterial contamination by healthcare workers onto vulnerable patients in the hospital

Cancer mRNA — potentially worth a shot in clinical trials (e.g., Moderna’s melanoma work with Keytruda), but no off-switch is still a fundamental problem.

AI + bioweapons — he warns AI could be used to engineer the next pathogen, and calls for control mechanisms and AI-assisted defense.

🔍 Overall Read

The interview’s spine is a dose-and-host-susceptibility model: the vaccine isn’t uniformly harmful or uniformly safe — outcomes depend on how much mRNA you got, how well your antibodies neutralize spike, and what your genetics predispose you to. That framework is what lets McCullough explain the 98%/2% split without abandoning the concern over product safety. The rest of the segment is a broader indictment of hospital protocols, public health messaging, and the CDC refusal to merge vaccine administration data with cardiovascular, cancer, and all-cause mortality data.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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📚 References

McCullough Protocols