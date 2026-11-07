Why is Early Onset Stroke Afflicting Democrats in the Senate?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks concerning early onset stroke in vaccinated US Senators, peptides, and testosterone replacement therapy.

A stroke before the age of 65 is clinically categorized as a stroke in a working-age or non-elderly adult. While medical literature often relies on the tighter "young-onset" bracket (ages 18 to 50), the age of 65 serves as a crucial demographic and clinical benchmark applicable to our congressman. If these four senators were afflicted with stroke after their public COVID-19 vaccination, which is known contribute to stroke, can you imagine how many ordinary Americans have been affected?

Ota N, Itani M, Aoki T, Sakurai A, Fujisawa T, Okada Y, Noda K, Arakawa Y, Tokuda S, Tanikawa R. Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination. J Clin Neurosci. 2025 Jun;136:111223. doi: 10.1016/j.jocn.2025.111223. Epub 2025 Apr 3. PMID: 40184822.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) was released from the hospital on November 6, 2026, but will sit out Senate business for weeks while he undergoes rehabilitation for what has been described as a hemorrhagic stroke in the thalamus which is the pain center in the brain. My patients with thalamic stroke have tragically suffered with chronic limb pain for years. Both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA induced hemorrhagic stroke has been described by Ota et al who found evidence of Spike protein in cerebral blood vessels.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

Ota N, Itani M, Aoki T, Sakurai A, Fujisawa T, Okada Y, Noda K, Arakawa Y, Tokuda S, Tanikawa R. Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination. J Clin Neurosci. 2025 Jun;136:111223. doi: 10.1016/j.jocn.2025.111223. Epub 2025 Apr 3. PMID: 40184822.