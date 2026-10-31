When the Host Becomes the Advocate: Why Grant Stinchfield Told Dr. McCullough to Check Testosterone Levels

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update from Stinchfield the Podcast.

Summary: Stinchfield the Podcast — Dr. Peter McCullough Segment (Oct 28, 2026)

🎙️ Segment Overview

Grant Stinchfield hosted cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough in a wide-ranging interview that wove together three threads: mRNA/vaccine concerns, spike protein “detox” products, and — the pivot that defines the back half of the show — testosterone and men’s health. The conversation closed with Stinchfield directly recommending McCullough check his testosterone levels and consider replacement therapy, a moment that frames the broader theme of proactively managing male health in midlife.

🧬 Thread 1: The Vaccine/Clot Narrative

McCullough argues “natural causes” death designations increasingly obscure what he believes is vaccine-related pathology — citing Jalen Hurts, Deion Sanders, Kirk Herbstreit and others all hit with COVID-19 vaccine blood clots.

He distinguishes mRNA from spike protein : the spike protein (whether from infection or injection) is what he claims drives “rubbery,” fibrin-rich clots.

McCullough positions himself against institutional denial — Mayo Clinic, FDA approval, and media “scrubbing” of vaccine-death mention.

🧪 Thread 2: Product Push (The Wellness Company)

Ultimate Spike Detox (nattokinase + bromelain): best hope for dissolving spike protein; McCullough endorses daily use.

Zeus : a natural precursor product “stimulating the testicles to produce testosterone.”

Peptides & testosterone program: at-home testing, topical creams, compounded bioidentical hormones — the Wellness Company’s expansion into hormone replacement.

💪 Thread 3: The Testosterone Discussion

Stinchfield’s personal testimony — Stinchfield, one of Dallas’s most notable bachelors for years, started TRT in his mid-40s (now 57), describes improved energy, sleep, gym performance, libido, and mental clarity/focus — while honestly flagging downsides: initial edginess, relationship strain from over-prescription, and the need to monitor estrogen, LH, and hemoglobin.

The 450 vs. 800–900 argument — He draws the key distinction that a general practitioner will call 450 ng/dL “normal,” while an anti-aging doctor treats that as suboptimal for a man who trains hard and operates at peak. He insists you must track both total AND free testosterone, never a single number.

The direct recommendation to McCullough — Stinchfield exalts beyond McCullough’s “natural approach” (Zeus) alone, urging him to:

“I think you ought to have your testosterone checked, consider a low dose of cream... and then you report back to me in two or three weeks and you tell me how you feel.”

🪖 Generalizable Takeaways for Military & Overweight/Overstressed Men

The exchange maps cleanly onto the military conversation McCullough himself raised (citing the JAMA data and Pete Hegseth’s pushback):

Population Stinchfield-McCullough Framing Military (70% overweight/obese) Low T framed as a silent readiness problem — the JAMA finding becomes an argument for screening and treatment, not scandal Overweight men Obesity named (by McCullough) as the leading modifiable risk factor for low T Overstressed/fatigued men Fatigue, poor sleep, low drive reframed as treatable hormone deficiency symptoms, not character failures or “just aging” The GP experience The central caution: reference-range “normal” (450) ≠ optimized (800–900).

Core principles that generalize:

Low T is underdiagnosed, not overhyped — especially in sedentary, overweight, high-stress populations. Screening should be proactive, not reactive — test before symptoms become debilitating. One lab value is never enough — total + free T, plus estrogen, LH, and hemoglobin monitoring. Dosing is a “fine art” — start low, titrate, reassess; over-prescription causes the edginess/relationship issues Stinchfield experienced.

⚖️ Closing Assessment

Stinchfield’s pivot from host to patient-advocate is the show’s strongest device: his personal TRT testimony gives the “get checked, consider therapy” message a lived-in credibility that pure data lacks. Whether discussing the military, midlife civilians, or the host himself, the through-line is identical — men’s fatigue and dysfunction deserve active hormonal investigation, not passive acceptance.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints