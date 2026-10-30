The Entire Population is Now Prone to Blood Clots

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The pandemic has ushered in a new era of thrombotic disease in human populations never seen before. I brought this up on American Sunrise with Dr Gina Loudon. Overall use of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs)—a class that includes Eliquis (apixaban), Xarelto (rivaroxaban), and Pradaxa (dabigatran)—has increased significantly since 2021. However, their individual growth trajectories have diverged based on clinical trial evidence, dosing convenience, and market entry dynamics. Fortunately in the US, Pradaxa and soon Xarelto will be generic.

The solution is to lower the burden the thrombogenic spike protein that was exposed to the world’s population via SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 vaccination, and for most both infection and vaccination during the pandemic years. If micro-blood clots caused by spike protein are dissolved, then the larger ones never form. As a proxy for interest and uptake, Amazon now lists many brands of spike detoxification with the best in class being the Ultimate Spike Detox from The Wellness Company. This is all based upon the principles published in 2023 embodied in McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints

McCullough PA, Wynn C, Procter BC. Clinical Rationale for SARS-CoV-2 Base Spike Protein Detoxification in Post COVID-19 and Vaccine Injury Syndromes. Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons Volume 28 Number 3 Fall 2023, 90-93.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.