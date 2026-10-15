Pope Leo XIV has Lung Cancer

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I told national audiences in the last few days that when a pulmonary nodule leads to direct thoracoscopic lobectomy, the medical probability of cancer is 65% and the intent of surgery is both do establish the diagnosis and potentially cure the patient.

Please enjoy this update on The Steve Gruber Show, Real America’s Voice, on what is next for 71-year old Pope Leo over the next few weeks and how we can interpret news coming out of the Vatican. To learn more about the prevention of cancer visit The Wellness Company.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints