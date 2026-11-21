By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was asked to go on NewsMax and comment on the US losing its measles status. On November 17, 2026, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced that the United States has lost its measles elimination status—held since 2000—after continuous transmission of the virus for at least 12 months amid a historic surge in cases and falling vaccination rates Rob Schmitt was surprised to learn that the advent of the nasal PCR test for measles had a lot to do with it. Excessive testing combined with waning immunity from childhood MMR shots explains outbreaks that involve vaccinated adults who would have been immunized long before Trump and RFK took power in 2024.

Quest Diagnostics: while available in 2015, its large scale measles testing launch occurred in 2023–2024 ,Panther Fusion, automated, migrated, and validated its measles RT-PCR assay onto the automated, high-throughput Hologic Panther Fusion system to expand testing capacity and shorten turnaround times. Quest researchers formally presented the performance data for this automated upper-respiratory assay at the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Clinical Virology Symposium in October 2024.

Labcorp: Historically relied on measles antibody testing (IgM/IgG) and viral culture while referring molecular testing to public health labs, before introducing its own internal measles nasal swab PCR assay (Test Number 140470, Measles (Rubeola), PCR, Swab for nasopharyngeal or throat swabs) in 2024. Labcorp began tracking and reporting internal measles RNA PCR volume data starting in 2024, scaling up capacity in response to the resurgence of U.S. measles outbreaks in 2024–2026.

The public health apparatus has quietly conceded that measles and MMR vaccination from years ago must be waning in adults as more outbreaks are occurring among college age and older groups. This has prompted a widespread call for an adult booster campaign as opposed to letting population-wide natural immunity return as it was before 1964.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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